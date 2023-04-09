Mrs. Rosa Rivera made strong statements in a couple of videos.

She said there’s someone she doesn’t want to see again.

She said they spoke badly about her family.

Mrs. Rosa Rivera reveals there’s someone she never wants to see again. Jenni Rivera’s mother posted a series of videos on YouTube where she shares anecdotes about her family and her favorite recipes. In a recent video with Don Pedro Rivera, she made some surprising statements.

The mother of the late La Diva de la Banda shares her recipes along with stories of the well-known Rivera family. This time she cried while talking to Don Pedro Rivera. She said there are certain people she never wants to see again.

Mrs. Rosa Rivera breaks down in tears

On Instagram, the matriarch of the Rivera family shared a couple of videos in which she talked about certain situations in her life. She said she’d met some ungrateful people.

She indicated that she and her late daughter, Jenni Rivera had supported these people. However, while talking to Don Pedro Rivera, she broke down in tears.