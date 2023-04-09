Mrs. Rosa Rivera reveals she never wants to see a certain person again (VIDEOS)
Mrs. Rosa Rivera made strong statements in a couple of videos. She said there's someone she doesn't want to see again.
Mrs. Rosa Rivera reveals there’s someone she never wants to see again. Jenni Rivera’s mother posted a series of videos on YouTube where she shares anecdotes about her family and her favorite recipes. In a recent video with Don Pedro Rivera, she made some surprising statements.
The mother of the late La Diva de la Banda shares her recipes along with stories of the well-known Rivera family. This time she cried while talking to Don Pedro Rivera. She said there are certain people she never wants to see again.
Mrs. Rosa Rivera breaks down in tears
On Instagram, the matriarch of the Rivera family shared a couple of videos in which she talked about certain situations in her life. She said she’d met some ungrateful people.
She indicated that she and her late daughter, Jenni Rivera had supported these people. However, while talking to Don Pedro Rivera, she broke down in tears.
Mrs. Rosa Rivera could not contain her tears as she revealed there are some people she never wants to see again. She explained that there were people in her life who had been ungrateful to her and her daughter.
“To those who call me the lady hats, I don’t want to see them again and forgive me Diosito but I don’t want to,” she said as tears welled up in her eyes. “They have been very bad, they have talked about Lupillo, they have talked about me,” she added.
She pointed out that certain people were ungrateful to her and her daughter Jenni
As the video progressed, she explained how she and her daughter Jenni provided financial support to some people. “How many times have you not been helped? Me, this lady with the hats and her daughter, Jenni, helped you a lot.”
“They bought you a car because they just wanted something and they asked Jenni, you ball of playboys,” said La Diva de la Banda’s mother. “You should be grateful that her daughter helped you, that I lent you money and I don’t care that you didn’t pay me back,” Mrs. Rosa Rivera added.
Followers react to Mrs. Rosa’s words
Mrs. Rosa’s followers immediately reacted. Although in the video Mrs. Rosa name names, her followers suspect who she may be referring to.
“I think she’s talking about the sister.” “Who is the poor lady talking about?” Someone replied: “Doña Rosa’s sister.” “She already has to sue, it was good that she defame her, sue her once and for all.”