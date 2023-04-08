Who is Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend?
Lawyer, YouTuber and influencer: Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend Carliz de la Cruz has made headlines around the world for suing the singer for the exorbitant sum of $40 million as economic compensation for unauthorized use of her voice.
Carliz de la Cruz turned to the Puerto Rican justice system to sue Bad Bunny, accusing him of misusing audio recordings of her voice. Now, she hoping to receive more than the $2,000 originally offered by the singer.
The young woman and the Efecto singer, both of Puerto Rican origin, were together for at least five years and they were planning to get married in 2016. Their breakup may have inspired several of Bad Bunny’s songs.
When did they start dating?
Carliz de la Cruz and Bad Bunny began dating around 2011, when they both worked in a supermarket in Puerto Rico. In 2016, the couple had marriage plans, but these were canceled for unknown reasons, a fact that caused great suffering for the singer.
While they were together, Carliz unconditionally supported the reggaeton musician, to the point of being one of his first managers — though that has not been confirmed by Bad Bunny’s team. Currently, Carliz de la Cruz is a well-known YouTuber and influencer, and she has more than 170,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares photos of her travels and lifestyle.
Bad Bunny’s ex sues him for using her voice
Bad Bunny’s got his start in Puerto Rico, where he worked in a supermarket. After their split, he and his ex took different professional paths and everything seemed to indicate that they wouldn’t meet again.
This was forgotten when de la Cruz made the decision to sue the Bad Bunny after realizing that he had used various audios with her voice, where she can be heard saying the phrase ‘Bad Bunny Baby’
How much money is she asking for?
The surprising thing about the lawsuit against Bad Bunny is that Carliz de la Cruz has requested compensation $40 million, alleging that her voice was used in his songs without her consent.
Before the lawsuit, Benito Martínez, Bad Bunny’s real name, who is one of the highest paid artists in the world, offered her $2,000 as compensation something that the young lawyer considered unfair. Now the courts will decide.