Who is Bad Bunny’s ex?

Meet Carliz de la Cruz, the woman who is suing the singer.

What we know about her relationship with Bad Bunny.

Lawyer, YouTuber and influencer: Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend Carliz de la Cruz has made headlines around the world for suing the singer for the exorbitant sum of $40 million as economic compensation for unauthorized use of her voice.

Carliz de la Cruz turned to the Puerto Rican justice system to sue Bad Bunny, accusing him of misusing audio recordings of her voice. Now, she hoping to receive more than the $2,000 originally offered by the singer.

Carliz de la Cruz: Who is Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend?

Who is Bad Bunny’s ex? Recently, the singer has been involved in various scandals. He threw a fan’s cell phone into the ocean when they asked for a photo. Months later, he and his team were hit with the news that de la Cruz was suing him for $40 million.

The young woman and the Efecto singer, both of Puerto Rican origin, were together for at least five years and they were planning to get married in 2016. Their breakup may have inspired several of Bad Bunny’s songs.