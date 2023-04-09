Juan Osorio gives Francisca a big surprise on ‘Despierta América’ (VIDEO)

Francisca receives the most unexpected surprise.

Juan Osorio surprises Francisca about a telenovela.

Will he give her an acting role?

Juan Osorio gives Francisca a big surprise. The beloved Despierta América host is ecstatic over the news that none other than Mexican soap opera producer Juan Osorio has just given her. He has listened to the pleas of the ex-beauty queen.

The host of the Hispanic program has always wanted to expand her horizons beyond modeling and she made a proposal to Juan Osorio. Now he has good news for her.

On Monday, April 3, Raúl González and Francisca announced great news. Some time ago she had told producer Juan Osorio that she wanted to appear on one of his soap operas.

Now, Raúl and Francisca received a statement from Juan Osorio, where he confirmed that very soon we will be seeing Francisca in one of his new soap operas. “She hinted at producer Juan Osorio and was heard,” revealed Raúl.