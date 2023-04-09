Juan Osorio gives Francisca a big surprise on ‘Despierta América’ (VIDEO)
Juan Osorio gives Francisca a big surprise. The beloved Despierta América host is ecstatic over the news that none other than Mexican soap opera producer Juan Osorio has just given her. He has listened to the pleas of the ex-beauty queen.
The host of the Hispanic program has always wanted to expand her horizons beyond modeling and she made a proposal to Juan Osorio. Now he has good news for her.
On Monday, April 3, Raúl González and Francisca announced great news. Some time ago she had told producer Juan Osorio that she wanted to appear on one of his soap operas.
Now, Raúl and Francisca received a statement from Juan Osorio, where he confirmed that very soon we will be seeing Francisca in one of his new soap operas. “She hinted at producer Juan Osorio and was heard,” revealed Raúl.
Is Francisca embarking on an acting career?
Juan Osorio heard Francisca’s pleas: “I am going to do a casting and you will be working on my next project, I already saw that you have sent me messages and I have not read them but I publicly promise Francisca that you are going to work on one of my projects,” he said.
“A character, that I say that you are going to be a villain, a good villain, is a promise,” he revealed through a video sent to Despíerta América. Francisca, Raúl González, Karla Martínez and Alan Tacher were all thrilled.
Francisca thanks Osorio
“Juan look, you have made my day, thank you for the humility of answering that message, I always write to you on Instagram, you have not answered me, but this means the world to me, my life and I am going for that casting. One of my dreams is to work in one of those productions, thank you for that promise,” Francisca gushed.
It was a big surprise for everyone when Osorio told Francisca that she could star as a villain in his new telenovela, which has not yet been named. “Congratulations Francisca, you will do everything to shine.” “We love you Fran.” “Wow super, congratulations.”