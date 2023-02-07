Doesn’t the public like Francisca? People ask her to change her look (VIDEO)

People criticize Francisca’s new look.

They want her to bring her long hair back.

Francisca embraced her natural hair recently. The Despierta América host, and winner of the Nuestra Belleza Latina contest, shocked her fans a few months ago after ditching her weave and revealing her natural hair, which had been a major insecurity. Now, the beautiful Dominican has declared she made peace with her hair. However, some people don’t approve of her new image. Some people don’t like Francisca’s new look The presenter, who co-hosts the morning show with Karla Martínez, Alan Tacher and Raúl González, demonstrated that she doesn’t care what people think and revealed her natural curly hair. However, several months have passed since Francisca’s transformation from her signature long hair. At first a lot of people supported her, but now it seems that they have gotten bored of the new look and want her to go back to the way she was before.

Francisca makes an announcement and people don’t care In a recent video that Despierta America shared on Instagram, Francisca makes an important announcement: “Los Angeles, see you this Monday at the Don Chente Restaurant in Plaza la Alameda! We have big surprises, join us starting at 4am.” As usual, Dominican host was enthusiastic in the video, however, people were quite negative in the comments and mostly focused on her hair.

People tell Francisca they prefer her long hair “Francisca have your hair back the way it looked before, I tell you from the bottom of my heart.” “The problem wasn’t your little hair, it’s beautiful, but I really didn’t understand why the cut. But hey, maybe you like it. It’s just that you look like an older lady than you are.” “With much respect, Francisca, but you looked much more beautiful with long, straight or wavy hair. I’m not saying that you look bad right now, but your hair looks better with the previous style.” “Long hair Francisca, it’s part of your essence.” “Fix that hair.” “We want Francisca’s long hair back.” “Sorry, but that hair doesn’t suit her,” some people said in comments.

The insecurities that made Francisca say goodbye to long hair Francisca’s fans know that she has developed insecurities trying to live up to beauty standards. “You know me from Nuestra Belleza Latina, you know my circumstances, you know how I grew up. Among the many and many things that I have had to battle and that I have had to change in my life, one of my biggest fears and complexes has been my hair,” she said. “I grew up feeling ugly, that is the truth. I felt ugly for many reasons and I felt that I had to do so many things to fit into anything that would bring me closer to those stereotypes of beauty that could allow me to feel pretty even for a while.” she continued. (VIDEO OF FRANCISCA SAYING GOODBYE TO HER LONG HAIR)