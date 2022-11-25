Rodner Figueroa scores a new success after being fired from Telemundo!

Rodner Figueroa took his dismissal from Telemundo in a positive way.

He was grateful for the opportunity to work at the company.

The Venezuelan host starts a new project. On Friday, November 18, it was announced that several layoffs were taking place at Telemundo, from the morning show Hoy Día, hosted by the charismatic Adamari López to Al Rojo Vivo. Rodner Figueroa was one of the personalities let go by the television network but it seems that it is never too late for new opportunities. After five years on Telemundo, with the evening show Al Rojo Vivo, which he hosed with María Celeste Arrarás, it has now been revealed that Rodner Figueroa was another of the presenters that was being laid off. Rodner Figueroa speaks after his dismissal from Telemundo The host decided to break his silence after his departure from the most sought-after Hispanic television network in a video, "I left Telemundo in peace, satisfied, with my head held high, happy. I did what I was destined to do in that period. My spirit wants to move forward and now it can move forward freely," he said on Facebook. "The first thing that happened with Telemundo — that was wonderful for me and for which I will be eternally grateful — was that my adored boss Luis Fernández hired me again to work on TV. I met wonderful people and made friendships that I know will last a lifetime, like Alix Aspe, who today are part of my personal environment," added Rodner Figueroa.

