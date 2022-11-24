Adamari López shares a surprising message after layoffs at Telemundo

Adamari López says that she had an important appointment with Telemundo.

The Puerto Rican speaks in the middle of layoffs at the network.

It was all because of a health issue. After Telemundo announced several layoffs, alarms went off about Adamari López since she’s considered one of the most beloved Hispanic hosts and one of the most seen on television since her appearance in soap operas such as Gata salvaje and ‘Amigas y rivals. Now she herself has shared a message … did she confirm suspicions? Before the changes at Telemundo were announced, the departure of the Chaparrita de Oro from the program Hoy Día was in many people’s sights since it was speculated that at any moment the host could leave the morning show. Those rumors were denied by Ada. Adamari López shares surprising message after a wave of layoffs at Telemundo But once again, the future of the Telemundo host is at stake after several of her colleagues were fired, including Stephanie ‘Chiquibaby’ Himonidis, Rebeka Smith and chef Alfredo Oropeza. Now Adamari López has shared an important message. Alaïa’s mother has already worked for Telemundo for a decade, appearing on the morning program of the network and it has recently been announced that there will be a new chapter for Hoy Día and therefore some changes will be made. This is why many wonder what will happen to the beloved Puerto Rican host. Filed Under: Adamari López message Telemundo

Adamari confirms that she had “a very important appointment with Telemundo” Right in the middle of the wave of layoffs at Telemundo, the beloved and charismatic morning show host shared a video on social media from the television company’s facilities, saying that she had a “very important” meeting with the network. What happened? On Facebook, where she has more than 8 million followers, Adamari López shared a video showing the Telemundo Center facilities in Miami, “I had a very important meeting with Telemundo,” said the beloved Puerto Rican host. Filed Under: Adamari López message Telemundo

Adamari López went to the facilities to get her flu shot The appointment that the Puerto Rican had was for a health matter, “I made an appointment today to get the flu shot and a Covid booster. Here, fortunately, we have an infirmary where they provide you with this service and since about 3, 4 years ago I found myself in a very delicate health situation due to influenza, I come to get it year after year.” “I know that there are many who think that it has some side effects that can be harmful. I feel calm making this decision to get a vaccine booster and, above all, after having been in such a state. I have a little girl who I want to continue enjoying and I don’t want to put myself at risk. Alaïa also gets her vaccines, she got two of the Covid, which were the doses for children,” said the charismatic host. Filed Under: Adamari López message Telemundo

La Chaparrita de Oro did not talk about her possible dismissal from the television network “I am already going to get the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine and the one that I have to get this year for the flu. It’s something that I recommend to do because it can prevent you from being in a very delicate state of health and I think it’s worth it,” Adamari López ended by saying about her important appointment on Telemundo. Fortunately, it had nothing to do with the layoffs that the company has been carrying out, but it was rather for health reasons. As was to be expected, the reaction from her faithful followers was immediate, “May God bless her and take care of her.” “You always have to take care of yourself and take care of your own and everyone you can.” “We want you standing and always infecting us with your joy.” “It’s good that you won’t leave Telemundo.” “We want to continue seeing you.” With information from People en Españo, La opinion and Vida Moderna. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Adamari López message Telemundo