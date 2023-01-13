Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. is unrecognizable in his latest role (PHOTOS)
Robert Downey Jr. debuts a shocking new look. He recently shaved his head. The 57-year-old actor looks unrecognizable on the set of 'The Sympathizer'.
Robert Downey Jr. is unrecognizable, sporting a new look that shocked his fans who did not expect to see such a drastic change in the Iron Man star. After finishing his run in the Marvel Studios saga, the actor has opted for an unexpected makeover.
After his last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the actor has dedicated himself to pursuing other paths in his career. He’s branched out from acting and now also produces projects with his wife Susan Downey.
Robert Downey Jr.’s last Marvel appearance
April 2019 was the last time we saw Robert Downey Jr. playing Iron Man. However, after having finished his contract with Marvel and finished his character’s story arc, there are still fans hoping to see him in another installment.
Downey won over the audience with his portrayal of Tony Stark. Iron Man was a film that no one expected to be so successful. However, we know that it became a smash that led to a franchise with more than 20 films in its catalogue.
Robert Downey Jr.’s first makeover
The Sherlock Holmes actor surprised his Instagram followers with his first makeover after finishing his contract with Marvel Studios. He revealed his natural, somewhat thinning, gray hair.
His new look, in addition to surprising his fans, worried some, who thought he may be having health problems. Meanwhile others thought it was simply aging. “Don’t make negative comments. Do you remember Chadwick Boseman?” “Although he is getting old, he will always be young in my heart,” are some of the comments on the actor’s post.
Downey’s appeared with his head shaved presenting his documentary, Sr.
Last November Downey surprised his fans when promoting his documentary Sr., which is about his father, director Robert Downey Sr. During the presentation, Downey spoke with his wife about the documentary.
However, viewers were distracted by his lack of hair, as could be seen some of the comments on Instagram. “I miss the hair.” “Robert is in his Hitman era, leave him alone,” are some of the comments regarding his look.
Robert Downey Jr. on the set of The Sympathizer
The actor never stops surprising his fans and now photographs of Robert Downey Jr. on the set of his new HBO series The Sympathizer have people talking again. The actor is unrecognizable for his role in the series, looking much older and sporting curly red hair.
The Sympathizer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguye. The series is an HBO and A24 production. It will tell the story of a half-French and half-Vietnamese communist spy during the last moments of the Vietnam War and his exile in the United States.