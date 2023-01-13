Robert Downey Jr. debuts a shocking new look.

He recently shaved his head.

The 57-year-old actor looks unrecognizable on the set of The Sympathizer.

Robert Downey Jr. is unrecognizable, sporting a new look that shocked his fans who did not expect to see such a drastic change in the Iron Man star. After finishing his run in the Marvel Studios saga, the actor has opted for an unexpected makeover.

After his last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the actor has dedicated himself to pursuing other paths in his career. He’s branched out from acting and now also produces projects with his wife Susan Downey.

Robert Downey Jr.’s last Marvel appearance

April 2019 was the last time we saw Robert Downey Jr. playing Iron Man. However, after having finished his contract with Marvel and finished his character’s story arc, there are still fans hoping to see him in another installment.

Downey won over the audience with his portrayal of Tony Stark. Iron Man was a film that no one expected to be so successful. However, we know that it became a smash that led to a franchise with more than 20 films in its catalogue.