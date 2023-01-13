Piqué resurfaces after controversy over Shakira’s new song
Piqué resurfaces after controversy. Shakira and Bizarrap’s new song BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53, is causing quite a stir because she clearly lashes out at her ex Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chía.
The song has caused a stir on social media and has sparked thousands of reactions from various celebrities. However, the big question always was what Piqué would think when he heard the new song. Well, a few hours after BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53 was released, the former Barcelona player resurfaced.
Shakira and her collaboration with Bizarrap
Shakira is once again in the eye of the storm after sharing a new song where she completely ‘annihilates’ Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, the footballer’s new girlfriend. In the song, the Colombian singer is very clear about what she thinks of her ex.
Just a few hours ago, the new song was released and it already has more than 30 million views on YouTube. In such a short time, it is becoming a huge hit, as happened with Monotonía, the first time that the Colombian singer expressed her pain.
Gerard Piqué resurfaces after the release of BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53
After Shakira released her new collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, in which she sent a direct message to Piqué, the footballer appeared on social media. The public waiting to see how the Barcelona player would respond.
The song that has caused a stir came out on all music platforms and the video debuted on YouTube on Wednesday, January 11 at 6:00 p.m. in central Mexico. Fifteen hours later Gerard Piqué sent a message to his followers on social media. Filed Under: Piqué resurfaces after controversy
Piqué’s surprising message
Despite the fact that many internet users expected Piqué to attack Shakira directly or make a forceful comment, that didn’t happen. The former player totally ignored the subject and remained calm. The message he posted on his official Twitter account was an announcement regarding the his soccer league.
"Tomorrow at 9:00 p.m., Chup Chup from Kings League with all the presidents. Life can be wonderful," shared the former player, accompanying the text with an emoji of a clown on his official Twitter account. Piqué surprised internet users by remaining calm.
Will the former Barcelona player react soon?
For some internet users, the clown emoji and Piqué’s last sentence could be a sign that at some point he will respond to Shakira’s song. Meanwhile others took the opportunity to post memes in the comments about the controversial song.
So far, Piqué has not given his opinion on the song that Shakira made with Bizarrap. What is clear, is that it will be a hard blow for the soccer player and for Clara Chía as well. Shakira did not hold back and even spoke of the Treasury problems in her new song. LISTEN TO SEASON 53 HERE