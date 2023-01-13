Gerard Piqué resurfaces after controversy over Shakira’s new song.

The footballer has a surprising reaction.

Shakira and Bizarrap cause a stir on social media.

Piqué resurfaces after controversy. Shakira and Bizarrap’s new song BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53, is causing quite a stir because she clearly lashes out at her ex Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chía.

The song has caused a stir on social media and has sparked thousands of reactions from various celebrities. However, the big question always was what Piqué would think when he heard the new song. Well, a few hours after BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53 was released, the former Barcelona player resurfaced.

Shakira and her collaboration with Bizarrap

Shakira is once again in the eye of the storm after sharing a new song where she completely ‘annihilates’ Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, the footballer’s new girlfriend. In the song, the Colombian singer is very clear about what she thinks of her ex.

Just a few hours ago, the new song was released and it already has more than 30 million views on YouTube. In such a short time, it is becoming a huge hit, as happened with Monotonía, the first time that the Colombian singer expressed her pain.