United States authorities have announced that hundreds of patients are at risk of contracting fungal meningitis. Those affected could develop the disease after undergoing surgery in a border city.

According to The Associated Press, US authorities believe that over 200 people could have been exposed to the terrible disease. Together with Mexican authorities, they have issued a warning.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that they are working together with the Mexican Ministry of Health and state and local health departments in the United States to respond to the outbreak among patients who traveled to Matamoros, Mexico.

So far, two deaths have been reported after patients contracted the disease following operations in Mexico. Meanwhile, it has been reported that two clinics associated with the outbreak have been identified and closed: River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3.