Real Zaragoza defender José Ramón Irusquieta dies at 83
José Ramón Irusquieta dies. Once again the soccer world is grieving after the death of a former footballer was announced, José Ramón Irusquieta was 83 years old and was considered a legend within Real Zaragoza for his extraordinary career as a defender.
According to initial reports, he was a mythical defender in the days of the Magnificents. He was a right-back for Real Zaragoza for eight seasons and played in the 1962 Cup.
José Ramón Irusquieta’s former team, Real Zargoda, shared a statement confirming the sad news and offering their condolences for the death of their legendary defender.
“Real Zaragoza wants to convey its condolences on the death of José Ramón Irusquieta, a member of the Aragonese team, in which he played between the 1964-65 season and 1971-72. The Club wishes to express its condolences, in these moments of mourning, to his family and friends. Rest in peace.”
Real Zaragoza offers its condolences
José Ramón had arrived at Real Zaragoza from Indauchu and was part of the historic Los Magníficos team, reaping great achievements in his career. In 1966 he won the Cup title. He closed his sporting journey in Tudelano, according to Digital Aragon.
The legendary defender played a total of 179 games with the white shirt, competing in First, Second, Cup, Fairs Cup and Recopa. He was also one of the first signings as Avelino Chaves’ technical secretary.