Real Zaragoza defender José Ramón Irusquieta dies at 83

José Ramón Irusquieta dies. Once again the soccer world is grieving after the death of a former footballer was announced, José Ramón Irusquieta was 83 years old and was considered a legend within Real Zaragoza for his extraordinary career as a defender.

According to initial reports, he was a mythical defender in the days of the Magnificents. He was a right-back for Real Zaragoza for eight seasons and played in the 1962 Cup.

José Ramón Irusquieta’s former team, Real Zargoda, shared a statement confirming the sad news and offering their condolences for the death of their legendary defender.

“Real Zaragoza wants to convey its condolences on the death of José Ramón Irusquieta, a member of the Aragonese team, in which he played between the 1964-65 season and 1971-72. The Club wishes to express its condolences, in these moments of mourning, to his family and friends. Rest in peace.”