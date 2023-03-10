Soccer player Kyle Walker caught flashing and cheating on his wife in a bar
Soccer player Kyle Walker caught flashing his privates in a bar. He was also with a woman who is not his wife. He could face indecent exposure charges.
Kyle Walker caught flashing people at a bar! A recent incident has Manchester City player, Kyle Walker caught between a rock and a hard place. He was caught on video in a bar with a woman who is not his wife. He also flashed his genitals in a drunken display of bravado.
The married 32-year-old was training when club bosses called off talks of a contract renewal due to the controversy surrounding the Manchester City defender.
According to The Sun, Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker, is being investigated by the authorities due to his reprehensible behavior in a bar.
Two officers went to the scene, which is a bar located in Cheshire, England. The authorities asked to speak with the player, mainly for flashing patrons.
Kyle Walker was also caught with another woman who is not his wife
The sentence for indecent exposure is approximately two years, according to The Sun. Walker is being sought for questioning about his actions in the bar in England.
In addition, in the video shows him looking “very close” with an unknown woman. The two were dancing and getting cozy for over an hour.
No arrests have been made
Police are conducting an investigation and there is a chance Kyle Walker may be arrested for indecent exposure, which could land him in jail for up to two years.
Currently, the player is married to the model Annie Kilner and they have three children. We’ll see what happens after this controversy!
Kyle is worried about the renewal of his contract
On the other hand, Walker is also very concerned that his contract might not be renewed for the 2024 season due to his questionable actions on and off the field.
He had plans to talk negotiate his contract renewal with team managers. However, club bosses canceled the meeting after his recent scandal.