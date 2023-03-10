Soccer player Kyle Walker caught flashing and cheating on his wife in a bar

Soccer player Kyle Walker caught flashing his privates in a bar.

He was also with a woman who is not his wife.

He could face indecent exposure charges.

Kyle Walker caught flashing people at a bar! A recent incident has Manchester City player, Kyle Walker caught between a rock and a hard place. He was caught on video in a bar with a woman who is not his wife. He also flashed his genitals in a drunken display of bravado.

The married 32-year-old was training when club bosses called off talks of a contract renewal due to the controversy surrounding the Manchester City defender.

Kyle Walker caught flashing people in a bar

According to The Sun, Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker, is being investigated by the authorities due to his reprehensible behavior in a bar.

Two officers went to the scene, which is a bar located in Cheshire, England. The authorities asked to speak with the player, mainly for flashing patrons.