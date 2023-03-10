Search

Soccer player Siphamandla Mtolo dies at 29 after collapsing during training

Soccer player Siphamandla Mtolo dies at 29 after collapsing during training

 
  • Young soccer player dies during training.
  • Siphamandla Mtolo suddenly collapsed.
  • His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Soccer player Siphamandla Mtolo dies. South African soccer has suffered a tragic loss with the death of a young footballer. Siphamandla Mtolo suddenly collapsed during training.

According to initial reports, 29-year-old  Siphamandla Mtolo tragically passed away after collapsing during training, leaving his entire team baffled and devastated.

Siphamandla Mtolo passed away on Tuesday, March 7 at the age of 29. Richards Bay FC shared a statement offering its condolences to the footballer’s family, according to CNN.

The 29-year-old collapsed on Tuesday morning while during a training session, the team said in a statement. The club did not release more details, so the cause of his death is unknown.

Mtolo’s team confirmed the sad news

Richards Bay FC released a statement accompanied by an image of Siphamandla Mtolo on Twitter. “It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay FC has untimely lost one of its midfielders who collapsed this morning during training,” the statement begins.

“The Club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement. His presence both on and off the pitch will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Richards Bay FC are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

Siphamandla Mtolo was a promising player

For now Siphamandla Mtolo’s family is asking for privacy. On the other hand, the official account of the Premier Soccer League, which manages professional soccer in South Africa, spoke about it.

“PSL is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Richards Bay Football Club midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo. A minute’s silence will be held in his honor at this week’s Nedbank Cup and DStv Diski Challenge matches,” they noted. The 29-year-old joined Richards Bay FC, based in the South African region of KwaZulu-Natal, in 2020, according to CNN.

Soccer
Sport
