Celebrities defend Adamari López after Daniel Arenas kissed her on TV
Adamari always has someone who comes in her defense. The kiss with Daniel Arenas caused her problems. Who is supporting the Puerto Rican host?
Adamari López and Daniel Arenas got into trouble when they recreated a scene starring Aylín Mujica and Arturo Carmona on La Casa de Los Famosos. It did not go over well with social media users.
The soap opera actor apologized after this and said that his girlfriend Daniella Álvarez is not very amused by what he did. The Puerto Rican host also spoke about it in a Facebook live.
A soap opera kiss!
Soap opera actor Daniel Arenas apologized to his girlfriend after he kissed Adamari López during Hoy Día. Criticism of both hosts was quick to appear on social media as viewers and internet users were not amused.
Faced with this, some celebrities came out in defense of the pair since they said the two were in “professional mode” and had no hidden intentions. A colleague of Adamari’s was quick to come to her defense, telling her that she didn’t have to apologize. SEE ADAMARI AND DANIEL KISS HERE.
Adamari is not afraid of anything
Adamari shared a Reel using a voiceover that didn’t go unnoticed: “This chapter of my life is called, It’s My Turn and I DON’T INTEND TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANYTHING.” Everyone linked this comment to Daniel’s kiss.
“To apologize for that ‘acted’ kiss? You’re an actress, you don’t have to apologize. You love your career,” renowned Venezuelan actress Grecia Colmenares, who has a career spanning 40 years, responded. In her youth, she starred in unforgettable soap operas that went around the world, such as Topacio (1984).
Daniel Arenas apologizes for kissing Adamari
“One of the presenters who was there in the segment says, ‘Here we have an actress and an actor why not, show us how a soap opera kiss is,'” the leading man of successful soap operas such as Corazón indomable, began. He was referring to something that happened on La Casa de los Famosos 3, where actors Aylín Mujica and Arturo Carmona kissed each other on the mouth.
The Colombian actor added: “Obviously at that moment I was astonished, ‘I don’t understand.’ ‘Yes no, give each other a soap opera kiss.’ So in my mind I said, ‘I’m going to get past the situation by doing something other than the kiss.'”
Adamari
The commotion generated by the kiss was such that Adamari spoke about it days later in a Facebook live: “This is a job. It doesn’t have anything other than a bit of recreating what happened there. And it was a kiss I would even call silly.”
“I respect Dani a lot and Dani respects me and Dani also respects his partner, who he has been with for some time and they have a beautiful relationship. She didn’t take it the wrong way,” said the former actress of successful soap operas.