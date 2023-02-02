Celebrities defend Adamari López after Daniel Arenas kissed her on TV

Adamari always has someone who comes to her defense.

The kiss with Daniel Arenas caused her problems.

Who is supporting the Puerto Rican host?

Adamari López and Daniel Arenas got into trouble when they recreated a scene starring Aylín Mujica and Arturo Carmona on La Casa de Los Famosos. It did not go over well with social media users.

The soap opera actor apologized after this and said that his girlfriend Daniella Álvarez is not very amused by what he did. The Puerto Rican host also spoke about it in a Facebook live.

A soap opera kiss!

Faced with this, some celebrities came out in defense of the pair since they said the two were in "professional mode" and had no hidden intentions. A colleague of Adamari's was quick to come to her defense, telling her that she didn't have to apologize.