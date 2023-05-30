Divorce confirmed? Rashel Díaz talks about dividing assets

Rashel Díaz raises suspicions of divorce.

The former Telemundo host talks the division of assets.

Is she going through a crisis in her relationship? Rashel Díaz talks about division of assets. After Rashel Díaz left Teleumundo, she got some excellent job opportunities. Now she’s earning more than ever and often shares her happiness on social media. Recently Rashel was mired in controversy after she revealed something that people thought indicated she was going through a crisis within her marriage. She suddenly started talking on social media about dividing assets after divorce.

Rashel Díaz is living her best life Since Rashel Díaz left network, her personal growth has been on point, since she has had great success as a businesswoman. She was fired on August 5, 2020, after nearly 11 years on the network. Despite the fact that she no longer appears on television, Rashel is still in the public eye and is active on social media. This was where she started talking about division of assets.

Rashel Díaz talks about division of assets She is always committed to responding to her followers and one of her most recent comments has raised suspicions about her marriage. The person asked: «When you got married, did you divide assets?» Rashel Díaz had a surprising response. «We do not divide anything at all. Everything about us is united. We have all the accounts together, the businesses are half and half, the houses are half and half. Everything, and from day one. Not now that we have seven companies,» she began.

How the former host responded to a fan’s question «We have God in our home, we will never be separated and we have coverage from him, so there is your answer,» concluded Rashel Díaz. She made it known that she is totally happy with her marriage. Rashel and her husband have become entrepreneurs together and have created an empire. So far they have two houses and seven companies that they run together. In addition their faith and union with God go hand in hand.