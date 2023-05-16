Rashel Díaz returns to Telemundo for a special reason

Rashel Díaz returns to Telemundo.

Will she be a host on the network?

She shared an emotional moment with the Spanish-language network. Rashel Díaz returns to Telemundo. Life brings many surprises, it is so unpredictable, you never know what will happen. Since Rashel Díaz left Telemundo, she has become a successful businesswoman. Let’s remember that Rashel Díaz spent nearly 12 years on the network before she was informed of her departure on August 5, 2020. Surely at that moment her world fell apart but she never imagined what wold come next. Will Rashel Díaz return to Telemundo? The former Telemundo host has been invited back after almost three years away from the Spanish-language television network, which has created great speculation. Without a doubt, the Hispanic community would love to have Rashel Díaz back on their screens. In the middle of the wave of changes and layoffs on Telemundo, Rashel Díaz has returned for a very special reason and in a very different role from how we used to see her.

The businesswoman appears on television for an emotional reason After leaving Telemundo, Rashel Díaz managed to reach the top as an entrepreneur and now she is back on her old network for a surprising reason. On Friday Rashel Díaz was back on the Telemundo screen for just a little while. The former host was invited to appear on En Casa con Telemundo, where Carlos Adyan was interviewed her.

Rashel Díaz appears on Telemundo to celebrate Mother’s Day The video of her interview on En Casa con Telemundo is circulating on Instagram as the the network celebrates Mother’s Day and the important role of women. “For me it has been a great blessing, they have taught me so much about life and myself, for me it is the best gift that God has been able to give me and that he gives us women and that I have been able to enjoy while maximum,” Rashel Díaz began.

The Cuban host does not rule out the possibility of returning to television After that, she was asked about how she felt as a working mother. “I think that all mothers have felt that guilt at some point and more when we have had to get ahead, work strong to be able to leave that legacy in them and also set a good example for them. I was a single mother for a long time and I didn’t want them to see a mother down or make excuses for herself,” she said. “My life purpose is for women to understand that low self-esteem does not define you, that this circumstance does not say who you are, so I am working on it and I love what I do, but if you ask me, what about you return to television? He would not allow me to return to a project that was not to impact lives, but I am not ruling it out either because as God himself put me there, he took me out and if he wants to put me back, it will be at the moment he says.”

How her fans reacted The reaction from internet users and fans of the former host did not take long to appear in the comments. “Many congratulations and blessings.” “You should return to Telemundo.” “Beautiful.” It’s no secret that the Hispanic community would love to see Rashel return to the small screen but, although she didn’t say so, she did reveal that she doesn’t rule out the possibility that she might return one day.