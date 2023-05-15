Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Telemundo, TV Azteca Journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería is murdered (PHOTOS)

Telemundo, TV Azteca Journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería is murdered (PHOTOS)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería is murdered in Mexico.
  • He was a correspondent for TV Azteca and Telemundo.
  • Torres Rentería was killed in his home.

Telemundo correspondent murdered. Journalism is in mourning again now with the recent, tragic death of Mexican journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería, who was reportedly murdered on May 11, 2023. He worked for TV Azteca was also a correspondent for Telemundo.

The murder occurred in Acapulco, Guerrero, where he lived and, according to official reports, his main job was as a  cameraman and photographer.

Telemundo correspondent killed in his own home

PHOTO: Twitter

According to El Heraldo de México, Gerardo Torres was shot to death at his home in Acapulco, Guerrero on May 11 in the Icacos neighborhood. Immediately after the incident occurred, more than 200 members of the Mexican Army responded to the scene.

According to official reports, a wave of violence has occurred in the neighborhood where the journalist lived.

More details emerge about Gerardo’ murder

Telemundo correspondent assassinated
PHOTO: Twitter

Reports indicate that Gerardo Torres was 59 years old. He was nicknamed “El Negro Torres” by his colleagues and friends. El Heraldo de México revealed that the journalist, who worked for TV Azteca and Telemundo, began making his own content.

Gerardo had a Facebook page called Agencia Red Noticias which contained government content. Police indicated some time later that, after his murder, those involved fled the crime scene.

He was killed instantly

Telemundo correspondent assassinated
PHOTO: Twitter

The journalist was killed instantly. However, authorities arrive on the scene quickly. The police cordoned off the area to investigate the facts and are currently searching for the person(s) responsible.

According to the few reports that have been released in the last few hours, El Heraldo de Mexico revealed that a group that entered the home where the journalist lived and killed him.

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
Crime
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Crónica amargo Rossana Delgado

Chronicle: Justice for the murder of Rossana Delgado
José Ricardo Cárcamo fue detenido en Houston, Texas, tras atropellar a una persona en medio de la noche y escapar en su camioneta.

José Cárcamo killed a man in a hit and run

Telemundo, TV Azteca Journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería is murdered (PHOTOS)
Jaime Torres Jr. salió a un bar con unos amigos y terminó muerto a balazos en Houston, Texas, y su camioneta ahora está desaparecida.

Jaime Torres Jr. was murdered outside a popular sports bar (PHOTOS)
Aarón Martínez murió asesinado a balazos en Forney, Texas, por Trevor Rhey McEuen quien ya está detenido y acusado del brutal crimen.

Aarón Martínez’s family wants his murderer charged with a hate crime (PHOTOS)