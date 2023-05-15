Journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería is murdered in Mexico.

He was a correspondent for TV Azteca and Telemundo.

Torres Rentería was killed in his home.

The murder occurred in Acapulco, Guerrero, where he lived and, according to official reports, his main job was as a cameraman and photographer.

According to El Heraldo de México, Gerardo Torres was shot to death at his home in Acapulco, Guerrero on May 11 in the Icacos neighborhood. Immediately after the incident occurred, more than 200 members of the Mexican Army responded to the scene.

According to official reports, a wave of violence has occurred in the neighborhood where the journalist lived.