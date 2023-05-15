Telemundo, TV Azteca Journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería is murdered (PHOTOS)
Journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería is murdered in Mexico. He was a correspondent for TV Azteca and Telemundo. Torres Rentería was killed in his home.
Telemundo correspondent murdered. Journalism is in mourning again now with the recent, tragic death of Mexican journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería, who was reportedly murdered on May 11, 2023. He worked for TV Azteca was also a correspondent for Telemundo.
The murder occurred in Acapulco, Guerrero, where he lived and, according to official reports, his main job was as a cameraman and photographer.
Telemundo correspondent killed in his own home
According to El Heraldo de México, Gerardo Torres was shot to death at his home in Acapulco, Guerrero on May 11 in the Icacos neighborhood. Immediately after the incident occurred, more than 200 members of the Mexican Army responded to the scene.
According to official reports, a wave of violence has occurred in the neighborhood where the journalist lived.
More details emerge about Gerardo’ murder
Reports indicate that Gerardo Torres was 59 years old. He was nicknamed “El Negro Torres” by his colleagues and friends. El Heraldo de México revealed that the journalist, who worked for TV Azteca and Telemundo, began making his own content.
Gerardo had a Facebook page called Agencia Red Noticias which contained government content. Police indicated some time later that, after his murder, those involved fled the crime scene.
He was killed instantly
The journalist was killed instantly. However, authorities arrive on the scene quickly. The police cordoned off the area to investigate the facts and are currently searching for the person(s) responsible.
According to the few reports that have been released in the last few hours, El Heraldo de Mexico revealed that a group that entered the home where the journalist lived and killed him.