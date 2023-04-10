Shooting in Acapulco leaves two Mexican tourists dead
Two men, who apparently were Mexican tourists, were killed and another woman was injured in a shootout Friday not far from the beach in the once glamorous Mexican tourist resort of Acapulco. This occurs in the middle of the Holy Week, according to 24 Horas.
According to the prosecutor’s office for the western state of Guerrero, the two men had visited a barbershop in the Puerto Márquez neighborhood. A witness stated that the victims had arrived in Acapulco on the eve of the Easter holidays. They were in two SUVs when the assailants, who approached on a motorcycle, opened fire on them. The bodies were found still inside their vehicles.
HOW IS THE WOMAN DOING?
There was no information on the condition of the woman, who was taken to a hospital before the police arrived at the scene. Acapulco has been plagued by drug cartel violence since 2006, but in the first months of 2023 the situation worsened. In recent weeks, violence has taken over various parts of the country and the authorities cannot fight it.
The Mexican government deployed security operations in the ports, however, it has not been enough since there have been several fatal incidents, a situation that haunts both Mexican and foreign tourists.
SECURITY FORCES HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED
The Mexican government has deployed 4,724 members of the armed forces to monitor the main tourist areas of the country during Holy Week, which had a violent start with a total of six deaths on the beaches of Cancun and Acapulco. The National Guard, which has been part of the army since last year, will have this special mission through April 16.
“The Easter holiday period will be covered by (the Guard) in the tourist areas, establishing a series of actions that guarantee that the population can enjoy these periods,” explained the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, at the president’s daily press conference.
REINFORCING SURVEILLANCE
In addition, there will be 3,800 security officials that will monitor the roads, six helicopters, 755 patrol cars, 377 Cheyenne trucks, 10 boats and 45 four-wheelers. The armed forces will also monitor 14 airports and 42 bus stations with the greatest influx. The main tourist destinations in the security plan are Cancun and Tulum, in Quintana Roo. They will also include the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Veracruz, and Acapulco.
“These will be the main areas that (the plan) will be attending to without detriment to other areas that the country has. In all of them there will be Guard personnel with vehicles and they will have the support of a helicopter,” Sandoval explained.
A SPECIAL OPERATION
The special Easter Week operation was announced while the holiday period began with violence on Monday. Armed individuals killed four suspected drug dealers on a beach in front of a hotel in Cancun. While in Acapulco, another of the busiest beaches in the country, two people were shot to death in Caleta, known as the traditional area of this destination.
Mexico is one of the 10 most visited countries in the world and began Easter with the expectation of bringing in more than $8.8 million, the highest forecast in three years. This, despite the fact that the number of homicides in Mexico rebounded by 4.23% annually in the first two months of 2023 to 4,882 murders, an average of 83 per day.