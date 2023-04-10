Shooting in Acapulco leaves two Mexican tourists dead

Shooting in Acapulco leaves two dead.

Apparently they were Mexican tourists.

Another woman was injured.

Two men, who apparently were Mexican tourists, were killed and another woman was injured in a shootout Friday not far from the beach in the once glamorous Mexican tourist resort of Acapulco. This occurs in the middle of the Holy Week, according to 24 Horas.

According to the prosecutor’s office for the western state of Guerrero, the two men had visited a barbershop in the Puerto Márquez neighborhood. A witness stated that the victims had arrived in Acapulco on the eve of the Easter holidays. They were in two SUVs when the assailants, who approached on a motorcycle, opened fire on them. The bodies were found still inside their vehicles.

HOW IS THE WOMAN DOING?

There was no information on the condition of the woman, who was taken to a hospital before the police arrived at the scene. Acapulco has been plagued by drug cartel violence since 2006, but in the first months of 2023 the situation worsened. In recent weeks, violence has taken over various parts of the country and the authorities cannot fight it.

The Mexican government deployed security operations in the ports, however, it has not been enough since there have been several fatal incidents, a situation that haunts both Mexican and foreign tourists.