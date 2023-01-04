Suspension bridge filled with tourists collapses in Chiapas
Bridge collapses with several tourists in Chiapas, Mexico. Among the visitors were women and children. Several people were injured.
Bridge full of tourists collapses in the Arcotete-Cuevas del Mamut ecotourism park in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas and there are reports of injuries. Women and children are among the victims. A video circulating on social media even shows a baby, according to Julio Astillero.
The images show the anguish that the tourists experienced. The park is a popular destination especially during the holidays at the beginning of the year. So far it’s unknown who is responsible.
HOW DID THE ACCIDENT HAPPEN?
The video shows at least 30 people crossing from one side of the bridge to the other as they were looking at the landscape and the river beneath them. They never imagined that something like this would happen, and today the video is frightening internet users.
Many families had to receive immediate attention because there were several injuries and people were panicking. Authorities have not spoken publicly but the administrators of the park issued a statement.
EVERYTHING WAS QUIET UNTIL…
According to local media, the terrible accident happened on Sunday and the cause is still unclear. It’s being said said that one of the ropes could not hold the weight of the people who were walking on the bridge.
Some people who were at the scene commented that this is the second time this has happened, so they called for extreme precautions. A person recorded the exact moment when the bridge collapsed where screams and cries from both women and children can be heard. To see the video click here.
THERE WAS ALREADY A HISTORY OF INCIDENTS
Some people recalled that it is not the first time that something like this has happened at this place. In 2020 a child fell into the river when a rope broke. The three-year-old girl suffered some fractures and had to be hospitalized to treat her injuries.
Later, a rumor that a lion was roaming the park began circulating on social media but police went to the scene and found nothing. All this has given the popular destination a bad name.