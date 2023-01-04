Suspension bridge filled with tourists collapses in Chiapas

Bridge full of tourists collapses in Chiapas, Mexico.

Women and children were on the bridge.

Images reveal the pain and anguish of the injured.

Bridge full of tourists collapses in the Arcotete-Cuevas del Mamut ecotourism park in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas and there are reports of injuries. Women and children are among the victims. A video circulating on social media even shows a baby, according to Julio Astillero.

The images show the anguish that the tourists experienced. The park is a popular destination especially during the holidays at the beginning of the year. So far it’s unknown who is responsible.

HOW DID THE ACCIDENT HAPPEN?

The video shows at least 30 people crossing from one side of the bridge to the other as they were looking at the landscape and the river beneath them. They never imagined that something like this would happen, and today the video is frightening internet users.

Many families had to receive immediate attention because there were several injuries and people were panicking. Authorities have not spoken publicly but the administrators of the park issued a statement.