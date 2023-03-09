The bodies of the Americans murdered in Mexico will be returned to the US.

Their autopsies will be performed in Mexico.

The two survivors are being treated in Texas.

Autopsies will be performed on the two Americans killed in Mexico. The case of the American citizens murdered in Matamoros, Mexico, has shocked the entire country. Organized crime has unleashed violence in Mexico. The incident occurred last Friday, when four young people who were traveling in their car were kidnapped by a group of armed men.

On Tuesday it was confirmed that the four victims had been found, however, two of them had been murdered by the criminals. The two survivors had injuries that were immediately treated by paramedics at the scene.

Autopsies will be performed on the murdered Americans

The bodies of the two Americans who were killed were taken to the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) on Tuesday afternoon. There they will carry out autopsies to determine the cause of their deaths.

According to EFE, the autopsies will be carried out through a strong security apparatus involving federal and state forces. So far it’s unknown how the two Americans were killed.