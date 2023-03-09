Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Autopsies will be performed on the Americans who were murdered in Mexico before their bodies are returned to the US

Autopsies will be performed on the Americans who were murdered in Mexico before their bodies are returned to the US

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Harán autopsia estadounidenses secuestrados
  • The bodies of the Americans murdered in Mexico will be returned to the US.
  • Their autopsies will be performed in Mexico.
  • The two survivors are being treated in Texas.

Autopsies will be performed on the two Americans killed in Mexico. The case of the American citizens murdered in Matamoros, Mexico, has shocked the entire country. Organized crime has unleashed violence in Mexico. The incident occurred last Friday, when four young people who were traveling in their car were kidnapped by a group of armed men.

On Tuesday it was confirmed that the four victims had been found, however, two of them had been murdered by the criminals. The two survivors had injuries that were immediately treated by paramedics at the scene.

Autopsies will be performed on the murdered Americans

They will perform an autopsy on Americans kidnapped in Mexico
PHOTO TWITTER

The bodies of the two Americans who were killed were taken to the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) on Tuesday afternoon. There they will carry out autopsies to determine the cause of their deaths.

According to EFE, the autopsies will be carried out through a strong security apparatus involving federal and state forces. So far it’s unknown how the two Americans were killed.

How were they located?

Kidnapped Americans Will Be Autopsied: How Were They Located?
PHOTO TWITTER

After several days of searching for the Americans who were kidnapped by a group of armed men, authorities have revealed how they were found. Mexican authorities who found the survivors in a house in the Tecolote area.

Mexican federal and state forces deployed its agents to locate and free the kidnapped victims under pressure from the US government. A large number of military and National Guard officers transferred a man and a woman to the facilities of the local delegation of the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office (FGJT).

One person has been detained

there is a detainee
PHOTO TWITTER

The two men who were murdered were taken to SEMEFO in the midst of a deployment of official units to protect the perimeter. One person has been arrested in connection with the kidnapped and murdered Americans.

The bodies of the Americans will be subjected to a legal autopsy to then begin the process of repatriation to the US. The US justice system is already cooperating with the Mexicans to solve the case, according to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The survivors are in Texas

Survivors are in Texas
PHOTO TWITTER

According to infobae, the two people who managed to survive the kidnapping are being treated at a Brownville, Texas hospital. One of them is seriously injured.

The prosecutor has offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims and stated that at the moment he cannot provide more information on the case. Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico has announced that there is a suspect in custody.

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
Crime
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Harán autopsia estadounidenses secuestrados

Autopsies will be performed on the Americans who were murdered in Mexico before their bodies are returned to the US
Crónica Chico embaraza mujer

Chronicle: 31-year-old woman has 13-year-old boy’s baby
Ciudadanos estadounidenses secuestro México

Four Americans were kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico
Andrew Cisneros fue asesinado a balazos en su casa en La Cresta, California, en un misterioso crimen por el cual aún no hay nadie detenido.

Who shot Andrew Cisneros to death? His murder is a mystery

Dióscoro Reyes arrested for brutal attack on hot dog vendor at Ana Gabriel concert