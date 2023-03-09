Autopsies will be performed on the Americans who were murdered in Mexico before their bodies are returned to the US
The bodies of the Americans murdered in Mexico will be returned to the US. Their autopsies will be performed in Mexico. Two survivors are in Texas.
- The bodies of the Americans murdered in Mexico will be returned to the US.
- Their autopsies will be performed in Mexico.
- The two survivors are being treated in Texas.
Autopsies will be performed on the two Americans killed in Mexico. The case of the American citizens murdered in Matamoros, Mexico, has shocked the entire country. Organized crime has unleashed violence in Mexico. The incident occurred last Friday, when four young people who were traveling in their car were kidnapped by a group of armed men.
On Tuesday it was confirmed that the four victims had been found, however, two of them had been murdered by the criminals. The two survivors had injuries that were immediately treated by paramedics at the scene.
Autopsies will be performed on the murdered Americans
The bodies of the two Americans who were killed were taken to the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) on Tuesday afternoon. There they will carry out autopsies to determine the cause of their deaths.
According to EFE, the autopsies will be carried out through a strong security apparatus involving federal and state forces. So far it’s unknown how the two Americans were killed.
How were they located?
After several days of searching for the Americans who were kidnapped by a group of armed men, authorities have revealed how they were found. Mexican authorities who found the survivors in a house in the Tecolote area.
Mexican federal and state forces deployed its agents to locate and free the kidnapped victims under pressure from the US government. A large number of military and National Guard officers transferred a man and a woman to the facilities of the local delegation of the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office (FGJT).
One person has been detained
The two men who were murdered were taken to SEMEFO in the midst of a deployment of official units to protect the perimeter. One person has been arrested in connection with the kidnapped and murdered Americans.
The bodies of the Americans will be subjected to a legal autopsy to then begin the process of repatriation to the US. The US justice system is already cooperating with the Mexicans to solve the case, according to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The survivors are in Texas
According to infobae, the two people who managed to survive the kidnapping are being treated at a Brownville, Texas hospital. One of them is seriously injured.
The prosecutor has offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims and stated that at the moment he cannot provide more information on the case. Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico has announced that there is a suspect in custody.