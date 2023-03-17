Journalist María Sánchez dies of cancer

Journalist María Sánchez of TVE News in Catalonia, dies.

She was married to Manel Lucas, another great reporter.

She passed away from cancer at 59. Journalist María Sánchez of Informativos de TVE in Catalonia has died. She was married to another great Spanish reporter, Manel Lucas. The country is mourning the loss of her unique voice, according to El Nacional. María Sánchez died of cancer, at only 59 years old. She is survived by her husband and two teenage children. Her colleagues from TVE have paid a heartfelt tribute for her on her morning show, Café d’idees with Gemma Nierga. A TRIBUTE TO MARÍA SÁNCHEZ María Sánchez became well-known in Spain as she was the first director of Escarabajo Verde the first television program in Spain dedicated to environmentalism, something that earned her great recognition across the country. Her official directing credit on TVE was María José Sánchez. It should be noted that she became the first director of the show in 1997 and the presenter was Pere Ortín. Her husband reported the sad news of her death.

Journalist María Sánchez dies Televisión Española released a statement: “From the RTVE News Council we deeply regret the death of our colleague María Sánchez Ledesma, a journalist for RTVE news services. We echo the feeling of absolute grief among all colleagues for the loss of this exceptional woman in human and professional terms.” “In particular, we are aware of the sadness… undoubtedly shared by all the professionals at the Production Center of Catalonia, as well as by those from any other constituency of RTVE with whom she had worked at some point in her professional career.”

RTVE recognizes her talent The statement continues: “Endowed with exceptional humanity and an extraordinary capacity for work, María Sánchez Ledesma has been for many generations an example of a journalist dedicated to a profession that she was passionate about. She has always fought for the defense of information quality and public service. She has carried out her reporting work based on absolute social responsibility, and without ever losing solidarity and empathy, both with her fellow professionals and with those citizens to whom she lent her voice to explain their stories.” They added: “Those of us who work with her have learned to be better by endorsing her way of doing journalism. In her capacity for attention, listening, analysis, contrast, in his conciliatory, dialoguing and decisive character without stridency in moments of crisis. She has known how to command and execute, and has fundamentally contributed to, making the writing of news services in Catalonia, and by extension in all of TVE, today a benchmark in terms of quality and work capacity.”

People say goodbye on social media Some offered condolences online: “A dear person and a great journalist from @RTVECatalunya, María Sánchez has left us, at 59 years of age. A hug to her husband Manuel Lucas and her children. May the earth be a light companion to you.” “Dismayed by the loss of María Sánchez, a journalist for TVE. For two decades we agreed on Barcelona’s municipal politics. She was a great professional and a better person. All respect and recognition to her trajectory and her work. RIP Maria.” Still others wrote: “It is devastating. We didn’t expect it. We will try to honor her in this trade that she gives us so much and takes so much from us.” “Go Maria Sanchez director of the first environmental program on RTVE, ‘El Escarabajo Verde’ and journalist of social and municipal information of Barcelona.”