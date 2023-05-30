Edgardo del Villar’s widow Carolina Novoa appears with a mystery man

Carolina Novoa appears with a mystery man.

Has Edgardo del Villar’s widow already forgotten her husband? Carolina Novoa with a mystery man. Telemundo host Edgardo del Villar passed away on December 13, 2020 after losing a battle with brain cancer. His colleagues and his widow, journalist Carolina Novoa, mourned his death. Edgardo del Villar died in a New York hospital, according to Hola! Now, a little more than two years later, his widow shared that she’s found love with a mystery man. Edgardo del Villar’s widow appears with mystery man Carolina Novoa is known for hosting Noticiero Telemundo. However, in 2019, before Edgardo del Villar’s death she decided to retire from television and began a new path as a health coach, according to Forbes. Recently, the widow of the former Telemundo host shared a series of photographs confirming that she was starting a new romance. Everyone deserve second chances, including in love.

Carolina Novoa retired from television before her husband’s death Just the other day, Carolina Novoa shared the face of the man who has conquered her heart on Instagram. In one of the images we can see Carolina with her characteristic dazzling smile posing with a young man who also looks extremely happy. There’s also a photo where the man is giving her a tender kiss on the cheek. Meanwhile, in a third they both appear very close together posing in front of the mirror.

Caroina Novoa with a mystery man «I met Eric through my queen @paula.andrea.alvis who is getting married today after many years dreaming of this day. Eric today is my great happiness,» wrote Carolina Novoa in the description. This seems to indicate that she is indeed starting a new romance a little more than two years after her husband’s death.

Is she confirming romance more than two years after the death of your husband? As expected, her followers immediately commented and many applauded her decision to open her heart to love again after mourning Edgardo del Villar. «All the happiness in the world, my Caro,» shared Sebastián Caicedo. «Caro, I’m so happy to see you happy, you deserve it, because what you did with that person (her late husband).» «Caro, may God bless you both, good luck.» «How beautiful you look reflects the love on your face that you are very happy you deserve it.” “Very deserved remember, those are the promises that the Lord has for you.” “Beautiful, love never chooses with whom.”