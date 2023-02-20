Bodybuilder Dawn Whitham dies at 57 of brain cancer

Bodybuilder Dawn Whitham dies at 57.

She had a long battle with brain cancer.

Fans offer condolences on social media.

Bodybuilder Dawn Whitham dies at 57 after a long battle with brain cancer and fans express sadness on social media, They paid tribute to the beloved athlete with photos and messages for her and her family, according to The Sun.

The weightlifting star documented her long battle with the disease, but she always kept her spirits high, inspiring her friends, family and fans, who today are devastated by the news of her death.

ANOTHER TRAGEDY IN BODYBUILDING

According to her Facebook page, Dawn Whitham passed away on February 14, however, it was not until today that her death was made public and social media began to react with farewells and posthumous tributes to the popular athlete.

Just last month another bodybuilding star, Amy Richardson died at the age of 49 after a short battle with pneumonia.