Bodybuilder Dawn Whitham dies at 57 of brain cancer

Bodybuilder Dawn Whitham dies at 57 after a long battle with brain cancer and fans express sadness on social media, They paid tribute to the beloved athlete with photos and messages for her and her family, according to The Sun.
The weightlifting star documented her long battle with the disease, but she always kept her spirits high, inspiring her friends, family and fans, who today are devastated by the news of her death.
ANOTHER TRAGEDY IN BODYBUILDING
According to her Facebook page, Dawn Whitham passed away on February 14, however, it was not until today that her death was made public and social media began to react with farewells and posthumous tributes to the popular athlete.
Just last month another bodybuilding star, Amy Richardson died at the age of 49 after a short battle with pneumonia.
WHAT WAS KNOWN ABOUT HER ILLNESS?
Just last November, Whitham told her fans she was receiving treatment at a cancer center in New Haven, saying she was, “Kicking ass [and] staying positive.” Whitham said she had put on some weight and was about to return to the gym.
She was originally from Connecticut and became one of the most beloved female bodybuilders in the United States. Her fans refer to her as “the toughest warrior ”
HER FANS PAY TRIBUTE
Upon hearing of her death, her fans immediately paid tribute online. One said she was “a great fighter and an inspiration to many.” And another fan posted: “What a warrior Dawn was. I have always admired her artistic style with excellence of hers.”
A third said: “So much love and respect for you Dawn. “Rambo always and forever. You inspired so many people in this lifetime and you will in the next.” Fans continue to offer condolences to the brave athlete.
DAWN WHITHAM’S CAREER
Whitham had a great career in weightlifting, as she won the heavyweight division at the NPC Atlantic States Championship in 1992, according to Generation Iron. Also in 2005, she placed second in the heavyweight class at the Atlantic States Championship.
She was known for her weightlifting accolades. On one occasion, in a tournament, she completed an impressive 405-pound squat for six repetitions. She also logged sets of 32 reps on a 185-pound bench press.