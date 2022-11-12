Chiquis Rivera says she felt Jenni’s presence at 2022 Radio Awards tribute

They pay tribute to Jenni Rivera at 2022 Radio Awards.

Chiquis and Espinoza Paz perform a song in honor of the Diva de la Banda.

Chiquis and Espinoza Paz pay an emotional tribute to La Diva de la Banda The event took place on November 3 and there were great special guests, and not only from the regional Mexican genre. The tribute to Diva de la Banda, Jenni Rivera, was a spectacular and emotional moment. It was extremely moving as Espinoza Paz began to sing No Llega el Olvido with great feeling. Later, Chiquis appeared behind him, causing great commotion among the fans.

Chiquis couldn't hold back her tears While Chiquis did hr best to finish the song, she could not contain her tears during the performance and Espinoza Paz quickly went to comfort her and gave her a big hug so that she could recover. Likewise, Janney thanked the audience for having been present and also showed a lot of gratitude to the El Próximo Viernes singer, who supported her throughout. Jenni's musical legacy continues to this day, as the audience and celebrities demonstrated on Thursday night.

Did she feel her mom's presence? Before going on stage, Chiquis was posting a series of stories where she talked about how she felt about performing. According to Debate, Chiquis said she felt the presence of her mother, Jenni Rivera, minutes before going on. Later, Chiquis said that she felt that she was by her side and that her mother accompanied her throughout the performance. Perhaps it was also because of this that Chiquis couldn't hold back her tears. What do you think?

The heartbreaking death of Jenni Rivera The death of Jenni Rivera continues to be one of the most tragic and heartbreaking events in the entertainment world. Without a doubt her death left a huge void. Jenni Rivera died on December 9, 2012 after the plane she was traveling in with her team crashed. This accident took place in the city of Monterrey Nuevo León, right after giving a concert in that city. SEE THE TRIBUTE HERE