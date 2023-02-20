Kylian Mbappé emotionally remembers Emiliano Sala 4 years after his death
Kylian Mbappé remembers his friend. Emiliano Sala died in a plane crash. What happened to the Argentine soccer player?
The Paris Saint-Germain attacker shared a photograph of Argentine Emiliano Sala celebrating a goal in his Nantes jersey and pointing to the sky with both hands. “4 years” he wrote in the description.
Although the two did not play together during their careers, they met on more than one occasion in Ligue 1. The Argentine player came to France in the 2012-13 season to defend the colors of Orléans in the third division.
Emiliano Sala’s plane crash
On January 21, 2019, soccer player Emiliano Sala was killed in a plane crash. Now, four years later, the former Nantes forward was remembered by various people who had the opportunity to meet him. Among them was Kylian Mbappé.
According to ESPN, on January 21, 2019, a Piper PA-46 Malibu aircraft was reported missing over the English Channel. The plane left Nantes Atlantique Airport, France, bound for Cardiff International Airport, UK, but disappeared from radar near the island of Guernsey.
Authorities didn’t think they would find his body
The occupants of the plane were Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson. After the British government ended the search, Sala’s family hired a private company to continue looking for him.
The discovery by the FPV Morven boat, hired by the family with funds raised by donations, occurred on the first day of a coordinated search between the private boat and a British Ministry of Defense boat.
Did they find the footballer?
The plane carrying the soccer player had been missing since January 21 and the public search, which had been suspended, was resumed on January 30 after a request from the Government of Argentina. That was when remains were found that could belong to his aircraft.
Two seat cushions from the plane were found on a Normandy beach which, according to initial investigations, could belong to the Piper PA-46 Malibu that was lost from radar. The head of the operation, David Barker, stated, “The chances of survival are extremely remote.”
The cause of Emiliano Sala’s plane crash
On February 7, the forensic team who examined the body that was found in the aircraft confirmed that it was indeed the Argentine soccer player. On February 11, it was revealed that he died of head and trunk trauma, a result of the plane crash.
According to the official report, made public on March 13, 2020, the accident was due to the fact that both the pilot and Sala suffered carbon monoxide from a leak in the plane’s heater, which affected performance of the pilot causing the plane to crash.