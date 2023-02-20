Kylian Mbappé remembers his friend.

Emiliano Sala died in a plane crash.

What happened to the Argentine player?

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker shared a photograph of Argentine Emiliano Sala celebrating a goal in his Nantes jersey and pointing to the sky with both hands. “4 years” he wrote in the description.

Although the two did not play together during their careers, they met on more than one occasion in Ligue 1. The Argentine player came to France in the 2012-13 season to defend the colors of Orléans in the third division.

Emiliano Sala’s plane crash

On January 21, 2019, soccer player Emiliano Sala was killed in a plane crash. Now, four years later, the former Nantes forward was remembered by various people who had the opportunity to meet him. Among them was Kylian Mbappé.

According to ESPN, on January 21, 2019, a Piper PA-46 Malibu aircraft was reported missing over the English Channel. The plane left Nantes Atlantique Airport, France, bound for Cardiff International Airport, UK, but disappeared from radar near the island of Guernsey.