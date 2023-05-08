El Chapo’s sons sent a letter to Azucena Uresti.

In it they complain of damage to their characters.

They claim they are not involved in drug trafficking. El Chapo Guzmán’s sons and the Sinaloa Cartel have recently been in the sites of the United States government because fentanyl trafficking has been hurting the country. Now, Los Chapitos have sent a letter to journalist Azucena Uresti arguing they are not involved in drug trafficking. The letter was posted on Ahora Entiendo’s official Twitter account. In the video, Uresti brings to light all the statements that Chapo’s sons allegedly sent her. El Chapo’s sons send a letter to Azucena Uresti Journalist Azucena Uresti shared the letter that the El Chapo Guzmán’s three children sent her. In it, Los Chapitos seek to “clean up their image” pointing out that they are not involved in various illegal activities they are accused of by the United States government . Los Chapitos’s lawyer, José Refugio, sent the letter to the presenter’s team. The children of the drug trafficker indicated that they have never been involved in fentanyl trafficking.

El Chapo’s sons say they are not involved with the Sinaloa Cartel In addition to pointing out that they are not involved in fentanyl trafficking in the United States, Los Chapitos allegedly wrote that they are not involved with the Sinaloa Cartel, they aren’t leaders of the group and aren’t interested in leading the organization. They add, however they do not rule out that there are more criminal groups operating in the area. “We are not the head of the Sinaloa Cartel nor are we interested in being. What does exist is a number of small and large groups that have a base of operations in the state or are made up of people from Sinaloa and operate in a large part of the country or even in other parts of the world.”

They say that the other cartels operate independently of Los Chapitos Likewise, Los Chapitos, a group made up of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López, explained that both they and the other criminal groups in the area work independently, so there is no cooperation between them. “These groups operate completely independently of the others and do not report to us, nor do we request them to. Why the need to establish this? Because, unfortunately, the name Joaquín Guzmán Loera, commonly known as El Chapo Guzmán, has become internationally famous,” the letter says.

Los Chapitos say other cartels use their names to avoid reprisals Los Chapitos say that other cartels use the names El Chapo or Los Chapitos to operate with total impunity and, in other cases, as a negotiating tool. “The way these independent groups operate is based on using the name of our father or in more recent cases the name of us, Los Chapitos. For example, to be able to work with total impunity, they make their suppliers and clients believe that they are our partners or intermediaries.”