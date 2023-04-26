Marc Anthony responds to divorce rumors
Does Marc Anthony have another divorce on the horizon? Some claim that his marriage to Nadia is about to end. Now the singer responds to the rumors.
Marc Anthony decides to respond to rumors that he and Nadia Ferreira are splitting. After people began saying his marriage to the Paraguayan model was coming to an end, the singer has responded.
People began saying that Marc Anthony and Nadia are living in separate homes and now the singer has confirmed what many already believed. He decided to clear up the doubts about his alleged divorce.
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got married in January in a luxurious wedding with a star-studded guest list. The divorce rumors began spreading after Chisme No Like’s Javier Ceriani said that the couple don’t live together and they only got married because Nadia was pregnant.
“She’s in Miami, he’s elsewhere. He wants to get her out of the way, obviously they got married because she’s pregnant and he has no problem paying so much money until she finds another man.”
They no longer live together?
Now the singer-songwriter has decided to respond and apparently he’s confirmed what many believed. He shared a post where he appears with his wife.
“Hahahahahaha haha,” is the text that accompanies a photograph where Marc Anthony is embracing Nadia Ferreira while they are lying on a bed, both with huge smiles. It seems that the couple is mocking those who believe that their marriage is coming to an end.
People react to the singer’s post
Marc Anthony’s followers immediately reacted to his Instagram post. Some were happy and showed their support for the couple, and others still don’t believe their romance is real.
“How to silence several media with a simple photo and a haha.” “Is there still no divorce? I think it’s cool that they wait at least a year.” “Obviously this is not love.” “This time something tells me that this marriage will last, so be it.”