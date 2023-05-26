Psychic Jessica Esoterica’s surprising revelation about Maribel Guardia (VIDEO)
Psychic Jessica Esoterica has a surprising revelation about Maribel Guardia. The actress is still grieving her son.Could something worse be on the horizon?
Jessica Esoterica has a surprising revelation about Maribel Guardia. Fans and the media have been discussing Maribel Guardia’s mental health after her only son, Julián Figueroa, died suddenly. Many questions have arisen about how the actress is coping.
Being one of the most popular actresses in Mexico, Maribel has returned to the stage. However, psychic Jessica Esoterica told TV Notas that not everything is as we see it on social media and that she fears the worst.
After the 63-year-old Costa Rican actress decided to return to the stage with her play Lagunilla Mi Barrio, many people have wondered how she has the strength after her son’s death.
However, Maribel Guardia has made the decision to return to distract herself from her pain. She is enjoying the support of her family and spending time with her grandson José Julián.
Was she prepared for her son’s death?
Now psychic Jessica Esoterica has made some statements that are raising concerns among Maribel Guardia’s fans. «You don’t need to be a psychic to know that woman is devastated,» she said.
«But, I think that in one way or another she was prepared for this, due to the excesses of her children. Again, no mother is prepared to bury her son, she prepares her children for her burial,» the psychic told TV Notas.
What does Jessica Esoterica say?
Jessica Esoterica revealed through a TikTok video that the actress knew something like this was coming: «I think Maribel Guardia was ready, that’s why you looked at her between pain and an armor.»
«Like there was a pre-preparation, obviously, there is no preparation for the pain of losing a child. It will always be like that, parents prepare their children for their death, but a parent never prepares to bury a child. I am almost sure that Maribel already knew what her son’s end would be.»