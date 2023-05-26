Psychic Jessica Esoterica has a surprising revelation about Maribel Guardia.

The beloved actress is still grieving her son.

Could something worse be on the horizon?

Jessica Esoterica has a surprising revelation about Maribel Guardia. Fans and the media have been discussing Maribel Guardia’s mental health after her only son, Julián Figueroa, died suddenly. Many questions have arisen about how the actress is coping.

Being one of the most popular actresses in Mexico, Maribel has returned to the stage. However, psychic Jessica Esoterica told TV Notas that not everything is as we see it on social media and that she fears the worst.

Psychic Jessica Esoterica’s surprising revelation about Maribel Guardia

After the 63-year-old Costa Rican actress decided to return to the stage with her play Lagunilla Mi Barrio, many people have wondered how she has the strength after her son’s death.

However, Maribel Guardia has made the decision to return to distract herself from her pain. She is enjoying the support of her family and spending time with her grandson José Julián.