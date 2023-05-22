Psychic Deseret Tavares makes a shocking claim.

She says Luis Miguel died and was replaced by an imposter.

Could it be true?

Luis Miguel recently confirmed several performances in Mexico, with sold-out venues in many cities, proving he’s still one of the most popular artists in the country. However, that did not stop controversial psychic Deseret Tavares from making a shocking claim about the singer.

According Show! News, she dared to make a claim that is very hard to believe. It frightened and astonished many of Miguel’s fans.

DESERET TAVARES SAYS LUIS MIGUEL WAS REPLACED BY AN IMPOSTER

These statements were first made some time ago, however, they’ve resurfaced at a time when El Sol is selling out upcoming concerts in Mexico. Some have sold out in a matter of hours.

This video raised doubts and even suspicions about whether what she says is true and, above all, the big question: Will Luis Miguel’s upcoming concerts be canceled?