Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Psychic Deseret Tavares claims Luis Miguel has been replaced by an imposter

Psychic Deseret Tavares claims Luis Miguel has been replaced by an imposter

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Psychic Deseret Tavares makes a shocking claim.
  • She says Luis Miguel died and was replaced by an imposter.
  • Could it be true?

Luis Miguel recently confirmed several performances in Mexico, with sold-out venues in many cities, proving he’s still one of the most popular artists in the country. However, that did not stop controversial psychic Deseret Tavares from making a shocking claim about the singer.

According Show! News, she dared to make a claim that is very hard to believe. It frightened and astonished many of Miguel’s fans.

DESERET TAVARES SAYS LUIS MIGUEL WAS REPLACED BY AN IMPOSTER

Deseret Tavares Luis Miguel
Photo Twitter

These statements were first made some time ago, however, they’ve resurfaced at a time when El Sol is selling out upcoming concerts in Mexico. Some have sold out in a matter of hours.

This video raised doubts and even suspicions about whether what she says is true and, above all, the big question: Will Luis Miguel’s upcoming concerts be canceled?

WHAT HAPPENED TO LUIS MIGUEL?

singing death
Photo File

The psychic appeared on Hoy where she said several things about other artists. When she was asked about Luis Miguel, she did not hesitate to say that the singer had died a long time ago and that an imposter is performing in his place.

Martha Higareda immediately told her that she herself had already said that he had died in Argentina 15 years ago but the psychic only said that the cards tell her he’s dead and that someone else has been performing as Luis Miguel.

PEOPLE ARE ANGRY

Deseret Tavares Luis Miguel
PHOTO: Getty Images

El Burro Vanrankin immediately confronted her and told her this was a lie since El Sol is his friend and he had spent time with him recently. Deseret only said that the cards do not lie, so there was a moment of tension in the studio.

Deseret said that her predictions have not been wrong, such as Juan Gabriel’s passing. Still the show’s hosts and viewers didn’t like what she said.

WHAT DO PEOPLE THINK?

singing death
PHOTO: Mezcalent

Some supported the psychic: «That man is not a friend of Luis Miguel and he knows that Luis Miguel is dead… Everyone knows that Luis Miguel is dead, but they charge to keep quiet about Luis Miguel’s death, so ma’am, you are very correct.»  «About 25 years ago a magazine I think TV y Novelas or TV Notas had a report that Luis Miguel had died. And that he had been replaced by another.»

Someone else commented: «There are videos about Luis Miguel’s death, but in some of them we notice certain differences in his face, make a list of what he did at the beginning of his career as a voice, he sang in English and Italian, played the piano, etc. And compare with what is now, that’s how it is with Elvis Presley, just compare the photo of him with his wife, and you will see that it does not look like the corpse at all, sharp nose and chin in the real one and nothing like that in the corpse.»

Etiquetas: ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Bárbara Bermudo anuncia que habrá boda en su familia

Bárbara Bermudo announces that there will be a wedding in her family
Getty

Juan Rivera reveals details of his wife’s surgery: «She’s going through a hard time»

Is Toni Costa still in love with Adamari? He responds to the rumors

It’s rumored that Galilea Montijo’s new boyfriend has had affairs with men

After Clarissa Molina called off the wedding, Vicente Saavedra’s ex sends a message