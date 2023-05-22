Psychic Deseret Tavares claims Luis Miguel has been replaced by an imposter
Psychic Deseret Tavares makes a shocking claim. She says Luis Miguel died and was replaced by an imposter. Could it be true?
Luis Miguel recently confirmed several performances in Mexico, with sold-out venues in many cities, proving he’s still one of the most popular artists in the country. However, that did not stop controversial psychic Deseret Tavares from making a shocking claim about the singer.
According Show! News, she dared to make a claim that is very hard to believe. It frightened and astonished many of Miguel’s fans.
DESERET TAVARES SAYS LUIS MIGUEL WAS REPLACED BY AN IMPOSTER
These statements were first made some time ago, however, they’ve resurfaced at a time when El Sol is selling out upcoming concerts in Mexico. Some have sold out in a matter of hours.
This video raised doubts and even suspicions about whether what she says is true and, above all, the big question: Will Luis Miguel’s upcoming concerts be canceled?
WHAT HAPPENED TO LUIS MIGUEL?
The psychic appeared on Hoy where she said several things about other artists. When she was asked about Luis Miguel, she did not hesitate to say that the singer had died a long time ago and that an imposter is performing in his place.
Martha Higareda immediately told her that she herself had already said that he had died in Argentina 15 years ago but the psychic only said that the cards tell her he’s dead and that someone else has been performing as Luis Miguel.
PEOPLE ARE ANGRY
El Burro Vanrankin immediately confronted her and told her this was a lie since El Sol is his friend and he had spent time with him recently. Deseret only said that the cards do not lie, so there was a moment of tension in the studio.
Deseret said that her predictions have not been wrong, such as Juan Gabriel’s passing. Still the show’s hosts and viewers didn’t like what she said.
WHAT DO PEOPLE THINK?
Some supported the psychic: «That man is not a friend of Luis Miguel and he knows that Luis Miguel is dead… Everyone knows that Luis Miguel is dead, but they charge to keep quiet about Luis Miguel’s death, so ma’am, you are very correct.» «About 25 years ago a magazine I think TV y Novelas or TV Notas had a report that Luis Miguel had died. And that he had been replaced by another.»