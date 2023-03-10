Luis Miguel returns with a 2023 tour!
Luis Miguel announces his 2023 tour! Between controversies and rumors, the singer says that he is ready to return to the stage.
Luis Miguel announces 2023 tour! The popular singer made an announcement that has delighted his fans. For the first time since 2018, ‘El Sol’ will return to the stage in 2023.
On his Mexico Forever tour Luis Miguel played a total of 150 concerts, eight of them in Europe, where the singer is very popular. This time, he promises an unforgettable show. We’ll tell you all about it!
Luis Miguel’s scandals
Despite being an established star, when Luis Miguel announced his tour in February 2022, many people questioned whether it would really happen as he’s cancelled several performances in recent years.
People complain that El Sol, one of the most famous singers of all time in Mexico, kept audiences waiting for a long time before his performances. He’s also been accused of making lewd hand gestures at the audience.
Luis Miguel’s temporary retirement from the stage
Despite the fact that Luis Miguel fulfilled his commitment to complete his Mexico Forever tour, the criticism and poor reception in some places led him to take a break from performing for several years. During this time, just as he has for most of his career, Luis Miguel kept a low profile.
Little is known about the singer’s personal life, though he has been in the public eye since his 2018 series on Netflix. After three seasons, it’s incredibly popular which can’t hurt ticket sales in 2023!
Luis Miguel announces he’s touring! El Sol has decided to resume his musical career and is already preparing a new show, which he announced on social media. However, so far he has not given more details or an estimated start date for the tour.
He will likely perform in major venues like the National Auditorium of Mexico, where he has given 226 concerts between 1991 and 2018. Luis Miguel’s team is expected to release a statement very soon with the official dates of the tour and the places where he will be performing.
Luis Miguel’s Twitter account was hacked
After the recent announcement of his 2023 tour In 2023, Luis Miguel allegedly hacked and his Twitter account was offering free tickets. This immediately raised suspicions since he has always sold out his shows without resorting to gimmicks.
For now, fans of Luis Miguel are eagerly awaiting more information about his coming live shows. We can’t wait!