Luis Miguel announces his 2023 tour!

Between controversies and rumors, the singer says that he is ready to return to the stage.

What we know about his comeback.

Luis Miguel announces 2023 tour! The popular singer made an announcement that has delighted his fans. For the first time since 2018, ‘El Sol’ will return to the stage in 2023.

On his Mexico Forever tour Luis Miguel played a total of 150 concerts, eight of them in Europe, where the singer is very popular. This time, he promises an unforgettable show. We’ll tell you all about it!

Luis Miguel’s scandals

Despite being an established star, when Luis Miguel announced his tour in February 2022, many people questioned whether it would really happen as he’s cancelled several performances in recent years.

People complain that El Sol, one of the most famous singers of all time in Mexico, kept audiences waiting for a long time before his performances. He’s also been accused of making lewd hand gestures at the audience.