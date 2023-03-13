What was Luis Miguel’s early life like?

Luis Miguel is a heartbreaker who marked an era!

The heartthrob is a talented actor and singer who enjoys great fame, not only in Mexico, but throughout Latin America and Europe. He's going on tour in 2023.

Luis Miguel's youth was filled with successes, but also with tragedies and controversies. The Puerto Rican singer is still looking for his mother and he has been involved in some scandals.

Luis Miguel’s early life

Luis Miguel was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 19, 1970, but spent much of his childhood in Mexico. His father, Luisito Rey, was a Spanish singer and music producer, and his mother, Marcela Basteri, was an Italian actress. From a very young age, he showed great interest in music and began singing in public at the age of 7. At age 11, he recorded his first album, Un Sol, which became a huge hit in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries.

Luis Miguel continued his music career in his teens, releasing several more albums and performing in concerts and television shows around the world. He also started acting in movies, including Ya Nunca Más and Fiebre de Amor. Luis Miguel’s personal life in his youth was also somewhat difficult, partly due to his relationship with his father. On some occasions, Luis Miguel has spoken publicly about the emotional and physical abuse that he suffered at the hands of his father.