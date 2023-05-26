Sevillian actress Rocío Borrallo dies at the age of 42
The entertainment world is in mourning once again. Sevillian actress Rocío Borrallo dies. What happened to the beloved actress?
On Wednesday morning the entertainment world in Spain was once again plunged into mourning. Sevillian actress Rocío Borrallo died at 42 years of age.
A production house Rocío worked with, Mundo Ficcion shared the tragic news on Twitter, quickly causing a stir among fans and followers of the talented actress.
«A wonderful actress has left, who adored performing. A good person who loved life. She’s gone unexpectedly and too soon, leaving a deep sadness in those of us who had the opportunity to share the path with her. Rest in peace, Rocio,» actor and manager of Mundo Ficción, Alfonso Sánchez, wrote in the tweet.
At this time the cause of the actress who is known for her roles in theater and television productions — such as La Peste, El Mundo es Suyo and La Ignorancia de la Sangre — is unknown.
«She will be remembered for her smile and sincere hugs»
The Academy of Performing Arts of Andalusia also mourned the death of the young artist and tweeted about her untimely passing.
“We deeply lament the death of Rocío Borrallo. Our love and respect to her family and her friends. Rocío Borrallo will be remembered for her smile and her sincere hugs. Theater, film, and television actress model,» they wrote in their statement.
Fans mourn Rocío Borrallo
Many people took to social media to show support for the family and friends of the actress. Rocío Borrallo, had a whole future ahead of her.
«Sorrowful loss. My deepest condolences, my love and hug to colleagues and family.» «What a great sadness. Companion I hope that if there is something beyond, they receive you as you deserve. Have a good journey.» «I’m very sorry… My condolences to her family and co-workers,» to highlight a few.