The entertainment world is in mourning.

Sevillian actress Rocío Borrallo dies.

What happened to the beloved actress?

On Wednesday morning the entertainment world in Spain was once again plunged into mourning. Sevillian actress Rocío Borrallo died at 42 years of age.

A production house Rocío worked with, Mundo Ficcion shared the tragic news on Twitter, quickly causing a stir among fans and followers of the talented actress.

Sevillian actress Rocío Borrallo dies at the age of 42

«A wonderful actress has left, who adored performing. A good person who loved life. She’s gone unexpectedly and too soon, leaving a deep sadness in those of us who had the opportunity to share the path with her. Rest in peace, Rocio,» actor and manager of Mundo Ficción, Alfonso Sánchez, wrote in the tweet.

At this time the cause of the actress who is known for her roles in theater and television productions — such as La Peste, El Mundo es Suyo and La Ignorancia de la Sangre — is unknown.