Martha Higareda’s controversial stories.

Yordi Rosado tells the truth about whether they are true.

The host makes a shocking confession. In recent days, Martha Higareda has been in the eye of the hurricane after sharing some anecdotes that people find questionable. The last time she shared one of her «incredible» stories was with host Yordi Rosado. Many internet users have accused the No Manches Frida star of lying and telling stories that nobody believes are true. Martha Higareda’s controversial stories It seems that host Yordi Rosado does believe the stories the Mexican actress told on his YouTube show, as he says that Martha Higareda was completely sincere. This happened during an interview that Yordi Rosado gave to Maxine Woodside, where he opened up and talked about the stories Martha Higareda shared with him when he interviewed her.

Yordi Rosado breaks his silence about Martha Higareda’s stories A video began to circulate on social media about Martha Higareda’s stories where they included clips of things she said in different interviews. Yordi’s surprising response appeared on Maxine Woodside’s Instagram account. Does the host believe Martha Higareda? «We have a podcast called De Todo un Mucho on different topics… It has done very well for us. It is the bicultural number one because in the United States and Mexico it has topped charts and we have had a very good three years,» he began.

Is everything Martha Higareda said true? «In this program we made one or two episodes called ‘The strangest or funniest things that have happened to you with celebrities’. I said to Martha, ‘Think of everything that has happened to you with a celebrity.’ She writes hers and I write mine on a sheet and we started the podcast,» Yordi Rosado said on Maxine Woodside’s Todo Para la Mujer show. Later he let it be known that he does believe the Mexican actress. «Martha has been working in Los Angeles for 20 years. That is, she hangs out with Tom Riley, Ryan Gosling, with all of them. In addition, one thing that not many people know but I will gladly tell you, her last boyfriends have been pure gringos. In fact her husband was North American and her last two boyfriends have been very important people in the media.»

Yordi Rosado reveals something surprising about Martha Higareda «One of them was a Broadway mega-producer. Her ex-boyfriend, not the one from now, was the one who made the sets for the Oscars, the Grammys. Imagine I suddenly call her on Saturdays, ‘What are you doing, Marthita?’ ‘Oh, I’m here at home and she is with such an artist, such a producer, such a director or such an Oscar winner.’ It has always been her world.» «In Los Angeles it is very normal that you go to any restaurant and there is Julia Roberts, Ryan Gosling…» Yordi Rosado made it clear once and for all that he believes the Mexican actress.

Yordi Rosado believes her «Of course I believed her because she and I are very close friends. She told me these anecdotes… Yes, there was a moment when everything was tense (for Martha Higareda) because they were calling her a liar, but they are not lies. She loved what she said, «I am free to tell my stories who wants to believe me well, who doesn’t, well I understand it,» said Yordi Rosado. He also revealed excellent news about the show that initially caused controversy, «Thank God we have done very well, it turned out that in these three weeks it went up 1000 percent.»