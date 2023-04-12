Emmy-winning actress Elizabeth Hubbard dies at 89

Elizabeth Hubbard dies at 89.

She was an Emmy-winning actress.

She was known for appearing on As the World Turns.

Actress Elizabeth Hubbard dies. The Emmy winner died at the age of 89. Elizabeth Hubbard’s son Jeremy Bennett made the sad announcement on Monday, April 10 on social media.

Actress Elizabeth Hubbard was known for her work on various soap operas. She received eight Daytime Emmy nominations. Her death occurred over the weekend, according to her son. Hubbard’s cause of death is unknown.

Elizabeth Hubbard dies

Elizabeth Hubbard was noted for her appearances on various soap operas. She shone playing Lucinda Walsh on As The World Turns. However, she is best known for her role as Dr. Althea Davis on The Doctors.

She received eight Daytime Emmy nominations for her role on As The World Turns. She won the Best Actress Emmy for The Doctors in 1974. In 1976, she won the award for Best Actress in a Special for her participation in First Ladies as Edith Wilson.