Emmy-winning actress Elizabeth Hubbard dies at 89

By 
  • Elizabeth Hubbard dies at 89.
  • She was an Emmy-winning actress.
  • She was known for appearing on As the World Turns.

Actress Elizabeth Hubbard dies. The Emmy winner died at the age of 89. Elizabeth Hubbard’s son Jeremy Bennett made the sad announcement on Monday, April 10 on social media.

Actress Elizabeth Hubbard was known for her work on various soap operas. She received eight Daytime Emmy nominations. Her death occurred over the weekend, according to her son. Hubbard’s cause of death is unknown.

Elizabeth Hubbard dies

He stood out for his participation in soap operas
PHOTO Twitter

Elizabeth Hubbard was noted for her appearances on various soap operas. She shone playing Lucinda Walsh on As The World Turns. However, she is best known for her role as Dr. Althea Davis on The Doctors.

She received eight Daytime Emmy nominations for her role on As The World Turns. She won the Best Actress Emmy for The Doctors in 1974. In 1976, she won the award for Best Actress in a Special for her participation in First Ladies as Edith Wilson.

Elizabeth Hubbard’s son broke the sad news

Actress Elizabeth Hubbard dies and her son confirms it
PHOTO Twitter

Jeremy Bennett broke the news of Elizabeth Hubbard’s death. Although he did not clarify the exact date or how she died, he said it happened over the weekend.

I’m sorry to say with a broken heart mi mum passed over the weekend. Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life. I will try to honour your memory for as long as I live,” Bennett wrote along with a photo of his mother.

Fans offer condolences

They send their condolences after the loss of the star
PHOTO

People immediately began offering their condolences. “I am very sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for you, you have been an amazing son! You are in my thoughts and prayers.” “I’m sorry for your loss. I know how close you and your mom were.”

“I’m so sorry, sending you lots of love and strength during this difficult time. My thoughts are with you, an amazing woman and mother.” “I’m so sorry for your loss Jeremy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

