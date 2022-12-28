Young model dies after being crushed by a light pole (STRONG IMAGES)
A young model died in the most unexpected way. Solange Carbajal Postigo was barely 22 years old when she was crushed by a light pole.
Young woman dies crushed by a light pole. Tragedies and unexpected events continue to affect people this year, which seemed to be better than 2021. It has also brought with it a number of great surprises. Just a few days before the end of 2022, a tragic accident occurred.
A terrifying and unimaginable incident occurred recently, where a young woman lost her life in the least expected and most chilling way. Solange Carbajal Postigo was killed in a freak accident while she was waiting for the bus.
According to various media outlets, the victim was identified as Solange Carbajal Postigo. She died suddenly after being crushed by the large utility pole while she was waiting for a bus on Balneario de Asia, in Cañete, Peru.
The young woman was a university student studying international business and worked as a model in her spare time. When the tragedy occurred, she was at the entrance to Balneario de Asia, at kilometer 97 of the Panamericana Sur highway.
A truck knocked over the pole that killed the young student
According to Infobae, a truck that was transporting iron bars that were positioned vertically, got caught in some low-hanging electrical wires and the force caused a pole to fall on top of Solange Carbajal Postigo. The driver did not notice the incident and continued driving.
The woman was crushed by the light pole and died instantly. Infobae reported that the that the cables were reported to be below the established limit and added that, according to witness comments, a truck had previously pulled them, so they were even lower.
Solange Carbajal Postigo was taken to the morgue
ATV pointed out that Solange Carbajal Postigo’s body was removed from the scene by personnel from the Public Ministry of Cañete to be transferred to the morgue, located in San Vicente to carry out an autopsy.
As for the driver of the truck, his name is Alfredo Vargas Salvatierra and he was taken to the Asia district police station and is being charged with manslaughter. Postigo's family arrived at the scene, saying tearfully, "She was a very noble and loyal person. She was supportive." TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.