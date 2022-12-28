Young model dies after being crushed by a light pole (STRONG IMAGES)

A young model died in the most unexpected way.

Solange Carbajal Postigo was barely 22 years old.

A truck pulled some cables causing a light pole to fall on top of her.

Young woman dies crushed by a light pole. Tragedies and unexpected events continue to affect people this year, which seemed to be better than 2021. It has also brought with it a number of great surprises. Just a few days before the end of 2022, a tragic accident occurred.

A terrifying and unimaginable incident occurred recently, where a young woman lost her life in the least expected and most chilling way. Solange Carbajal Postigo was killed in a freak accident while she was waiting for the bus.

According to various media outlets, the victim was identified as Solange Carbajal Postigo. She died suddenly after being crushed by the large utility pole while she was waiting for a bus on Balneario de Asia, in Cañete, Peru.

The young woman was a university student studying international business and worked as a model in her spare time. When the tragedy occurred, she was at the entrance to Balneario de Asia, at kilometer 97 of the Panamericana Sur highway.