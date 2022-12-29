AMLO confronts the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel

The president of Mexico said something that could put him in danger.

He accused the cartels of trying to manipulate the public with favors.

Will he be threatened? Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called for the public not to be “manipulated” by gifts from criminal organizations, after videos began circulating showing alleged drug traffickers delivering toys in Guadalajara. Last Saturday, images of several trucks with Christmas decorations were shared on social media. They were carrying individuals who delivered boxes and various items to residents. According to the president, cartels are trying to ingratiate themselves with people.

AMLO is concerned about citizens Given the videos that show groceries and gifts being distributed by alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in Guadalajara, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on the public "not to be manipulated". In his regular press conference, known as "Las mañaneras", the president said that this is a tactic to use the public as a shield, as well as to prevent the construction of National Guard barracks for public security work.

The cartels use people "They don't want Guardia headquarters to be installed and they use the people, I take this opportunity to say so, so that people don't allow themselves to be manipulated, that's not good. Even if they're given groceries, that's not in good faith, that's to use people as a shield, to manipulate people and that should not be allowed," he said when asked about the distribution of gifts on Christmas. According to Animal Politico, alleged members of the CJNG delivered merchandise and toys to Guadalajara residents. It seems that this is a common tactic among criminal organizations.

These groups are involved in illegal activities He explained that from the beginning of his government they verified, because it was notorious and in the public domain, that, “Criminal gangs rely heavily on the social bases, on the people of the communities, to whom they deliver groceries, merchandise, and toys.” In the case of the huachicol (gasoline stealing), “After they were allowed to fill the pipes with stolen gasoline, they were also allowed to obtain and fill gasoline cans. There was that support.” He says that these practices have disappeared because the public has realized that it’s illegal.