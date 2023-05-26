A Chines livestreamer dies after drinking 7 bottles of alcohol.

34-year-old influencer Brother Three Thousand was found in his home.

He was popular for his drinking challenges.

Influencer dies after chugging 7 bottles of liquor. Dangerous challenges are very popular on social media. Various TikTok challenges have caused serious accidents and some have even had catastrophic outcomes. This time is no exception.

An livestreamer in China made the worst decision of his life, as he decided to complete a drinking challenge which cost him his life. Twelve hours after chugging seven bottles of liquor he was found dead in his home.

The incident occurred in Lianyungang, China, where an influencer who called himself Brother Three Thousand made the worst decision of his life, by completing a drinking challenge.

The young man recorded himself drinking seven bottles of alcohol. According to El Heraldo de Mexico, he drank Baijiu, which has 60% alcohol.