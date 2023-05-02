Escalating hostility? China dispatches 38 warplanes near Taiwan

Tensions rise between China and Taiwan.

China flies 38 warplanes near Taiwan and sends 6 navy vessels.

19 aircraft crossed into foreign airspace.

The Chinese military has dispatched 38 warplanes near Taiwan, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Friday. It is the largest deployment from Beijing since the military maneuvers where they simulated blocking the island at the beginning of the month, according to El Heraldo and the AP.

Six Chinese navy ships were also detected in the area from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, in an intimidation campaign against the autonomous island that Beijing claims as part of its territory as tensions are rising between the two nations.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Nineteen of the aircraft crossed the line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. He added that five of the aircraft were SU-30s and two were J-16s. A TB-001 drone flew around the island, according to a Defense Ministry diagram.

China carried out the maneuvers that simulated the blockade of the island after the April 5 meeting between the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, in California. China opposes official-level exchanges between Taiwan and other governments.