Warning about the NyQuil Chicken Challenge on TikTok

Warning about a dangerous TikTok challenge.

Young people are trying the NyQuil Chicken Challenge.

The FDA warns the public not to try this.

Officials issued a warning about the “dangerous” NyQuil Chicken Challenge on TikTok, in which young people cook with the popular cold medicine.

In a viral video shared by the popular host and announcer of Univision, Karen La Coqueta on Instagram, the Mexican gave details of the alert issued by authorities and by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Warning about the NyQuil Chicken Challenge

In the video, Karen gives details of this dangerous and popular challenge that haunts digital platforms, particularly TikTok, where young people invite others their age to try to cook chicken covered in NyQuil.

“A social media trend that builds on peer pressure through online video clips of people abusing over-the-counter drugs and encouraging viewers to do the same. These video challenges, which often target the young, can harm people, and even kill them,” the FDA said in a warning.