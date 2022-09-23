Warning about the NyQuil Chicken Challenge on TikTok
Warning about a dangerous TikTok challenge. Young people are trying the NyQuil Chicken Challenge. The FDA warns the public not to try this.
- Warning about a dangerous TikTok challenge.
- Young people are trying the NyQuil Chicken Challenge.
- The FDA warns the public not to try this.
Officials issued a warning about the “dangerous” NyQuil Chicken Challenge on TikTok, in which young people cook with the popular cold medicine.
In a viral video shared by the popular host and announcer of Univision, Karen La Coqueta on Instagram, the Mexican gave details of the alert issued by authorities and by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Warning about the NyQuil Chicken Challenge
In the video, Karen gives details of this dangerous and popular challenge that haunts digital platforms, particularly TikTok, where young people invite others their age to try to cook chicken covered in NyQuil.
“A social media trend that builds on peer pressure through online video clips of people abusing over-the-counter drugs and encouraging viewers to do the same. These video challenges, which often target the young, can harm people, and even kill them,” the FDA said in a warning.
Authorities issue a warning about the serious situation
“Boiling a drug can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways,” said the FDA. “Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the drug’s fumes while cooking could cause high levels of the drug to enter your body. It could also damage your lungs.”
For this reason, influencers like Karen La Coqueta have decided to use social media as a platform to get the message to as many people as possible.
Followers express dismay
Followers expressed dismay at the serious situation described in the post, since it is undoubtedly a problem that could affect millions of families who have children or adolescents with access to platforms, such as TikTok.
“Where do they get so many ideas from? I hope no child or adolescent does it.” “Oh God, what crazy things they invent.” “The challenges of my time consisted in seeing who was better at solving math problems.”