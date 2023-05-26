Mexican host Inés Sainz is in mourning after a loved one died (PHOTOS)

Inés Sainz announces a death in her family.

The host looks heartbroken.

She says goodbye to her beloved mother-in-law on Instagram.

Inés Sainz is in mourning. The popular 44-year-old Mexican presenter Inés Sainz is in mourning after suffering an unexpected and painful loss. Inés just shared a few days ago that she has lost a loved one who was almost a mother to her.

The beautiful sports news host was devastated by this loss and expressed her feelings about the sad death. Many of her fans have shown support and have sent their condolences in recent days.

Inés mourning a death in the family

On Instagram, the popular host shared a series of photographs with her mother-in-law, Mrs. ‘Mayita’ as the journalist affectionately called her. She died suddenly and details about her cause of death have not been released.

The Mexican presenter said goodbye to her mother-in-law with sad words and a series of photos where they are posing together. The affection that she had for Mrs. Maya was so great that she even named her daughter after her.