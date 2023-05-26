Mexican host Inés Sainz is in mourning after a loved one died (PHOTOS)
Inés Sainz announces a death in her family. The host looks heartbroken. She says goodbye to her beloved mother-in-law on Instagram.
Inés Sainz is in mourning. The popular 44-year-old Mexican presenter Inés Sainz is in mourning after suffering an unexpected and painful loss. Inés just shared a few days ago that she has lost a loved one who was almost a mother to her.
The beautiful sports news host was devastated by this loss and expressed her feelings about the sad death. Many of her fans have shown support and have sent their condolences in recent days.
Inés mourning a death in the family
On Instagram, the popular host shared a series of photographs with her mother-in-law, Mrs. ‘Mayita’ as the journalist affectionately called her. She died suddenly and details about her cause of death have not been released.
The Mexican presenter said goodbye to her mother-in-law with sad words and a series of photos where they are posing together. The affection that she had for Mrs. Maya was so great that she even named her daughter after her.
Inés Sainz says goodbye with heartbreaking words
Inés Sainz wrote in her Instagram post: «Today my dear mother-in-law Maya left us, I feel such deep pain, since I was 17 years old I came to her family and from the first moment I felt her love that became over time a deep love.»
«A lovely woman. It is an honor that my little daughter carries and represents her name, we are going to miss you very much my Mayita, RIP.»
Her fans have offered their support
«Rest in peace, such a beautiful lady. My deepest condolences.» «I am very sorry, may God strengthen you.» «My most sincere condolences to you and your family.» «I’m very sorry, she has already met with her great friend @cocoontiveros9025, I hug you very tight.» «Beautiful lady and beautiful story.»
«Rest in peace so appreciated Mrs. Maya. May God give you consolation Inés,» people commented on her Instagram post. So far, the cause of death has not been released.
Who is Inés Sainz?
Ines Sainz is a 44-year-old Mexican journalist who has a long television career. She is also the face of several Mexican brands. Inés has been married to businessman and producer Héctor Pérez Rojano since 1998. The journalist is known as ‘The Woman of Sports in Mexico’.
She has four children and some of them are already teenagers: Maria Ines Rojano, Maya Rojano, Eduardo Rojano, Hector Rojano. Inés is also a commentator, analyst and reporter and has ventured into this field of work for many years.