Mexican band Los Nietos de Terán mourn the loss of a close friend.

He was shot to death in a bar.

They shared their grief on social media.

According to members of Los Nietos de Terán, a very close friend was tragically killed during an armed attack that took place inside a bar located in the state of Nuevo León.

On their official Instagram account, the band made up of Jorge Loayzat, Miguel Cienfuegos, Ángel Peña and abuela Irma, shared their grief. They posted a photograph where they are surrounded by close friends.

The band wrote: “With deep sadness we unite in prayer at the sad death of our friend David Alexis Preciado, RIP We share many incredible moments since childhood and we always supported and believed in the music of @losnietosdeteran.”

They continued: “So with music and abundant rain we say goodbye to him today. Thanks a lot, David! God have you in the holy glory brother, rest in peace.”