A 52-year-0ld woman was killed by her dog.

She had bites over her entire body.

The incident happened in Guanajuato, Mexico.

A tragic incident horrified residents of Guanajuato when a woman died after being attacked by her own pet dog. Authorities were called to the scene when people heard her screaming.

When police arrived at the scene, they seized the animal responsible for killing the 52-year-old woman.

Woman dies after being attacked by her dog in Guanajuato

According to Excelsior, the woman was attacked by her own pet pit bull. The incident occurred in the Residencial Santa Elena neighborhood in Salamanca, Guanajuato.

The horrific death occurred on Friday, April 21 at approximately two in the afternoon. It should be noted that the victim’s family called police when they realized what had happened.