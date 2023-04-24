Woman dies after being attacked by her dog in Guanajuato
A 52-year-0ld woman was killed by her dog. She had bites over her entire body. The incident happened in Guanajuato, Mexico.
A tragic incident horrified residents of Guanajuato when a woman died after being attacked by her own pet dog. Authorities were called to the scene when people heard her screaming.
When police arrived at the scene, they seized the animal responsible for killing the 52-year-old woman.
According to Excelsior, the woman was attacked by her own pet pit bull. The incident occurred in the Residencial Santa Elena neighborhood in Salamanca, Guanajuato.
The horrific death occurred on Friday, April 21 at approximately two in the afternoon. It should be noted that the victim’s family called police when they realized what had happened.
The woman’s family reported the horrific incident
The victim has not been identified as her family would like to remain anonymous. It is only known that she was a 52-year-old woman.
The family said they alerted authorities after they heard a dog barking and screams.
The woman had multiple bites on her body
Medical personnel arrived at the scene but were unable to save the woman. She died shortly after they began treating her.
The number of bites was not reported but at least one was on her neck, which could have been the fatal wound.
Police took possession of the dog
The Municipal Police and Animal Control personnel went to the home to investigate the crime scene and take possession of the dog, who was two years old, according to Excelsior.
The woman’s body was sent for an autopsy, so a report from the authorities is expected in the coming days.