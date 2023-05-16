Mexican influencer Daniela Buenrostro is in a spectacular car accident

Mexican influencer Daniela Buenostro was in a terrible car accident.

What happened?

Shocking photos of the totaled vehicles!

Influencer Daniela Buenrostro, known as @queenbuenrostro on Instagram, was injured in a spectacular traffic accident that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Chetumal. The young woman shared images of her injuries on Instagram account and on Facebook.

A luxury SUV was carrying at least four people — three men and influencer Queen Buenrostro, who confirmed that she was inside the overturned vehicle. The YouTuber had to be helped out of the vehicle.

At least one car was totaled

In the photos she posted you can her being helped out of the vehicle. On Instagram, @queenbuenrostro also shared showed her scraped knees in a video in her stories.

Daniela Buenrostro thanked everyone for their support and assured that she is in good health, although very scared by the accident. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the intersection of Avenida de los Insurgentes with Francisco I. Madero, in the capital of Quintana Roo.