Mexican influencer Daniela Buenrostro is in a spectacular car accident

Influencer Daniela Buenrostro, known as @queenbuenrostro on Instagram, was injured in a spectacular traffic accident that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Chetumal. The young woman shared images of her injuries on Instagram account and on Facebook.
A luxury SUV was carrying at least four people — three men and influencer Queen Buenrostro, who confirmed that she was inside the overturned vehicle. The YouTuber had to be helped out of the vehicle.
At least one car was totaled
In the photos she posted you can her being helped out of the vehicle. On Instagram, @queenbuenrostro also shared showed her scraped knees in a video in her stories.
Daniela Buenrostro thanked everyone for their support and assured that she is in good health, although very scared by the accident. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the intersection of Avenida de los Insurgentes with Francisco I. Madero, in the capital of Quintana Roo.
The other driver ran a stop sign
Witnesses stated that the driver of a Nissan Sentra apparently ran a stop sign and crashed into a RAM truck that ended up half overturned between a concrete pole and a pizza place.
The truck skidded and dragged another parked car. The latter was practically destroyed. Police are investigating the accident.
Daniela Buenrostro had minor injuries
The YouTuber had to be helped out of the vehicle and shared several videos where she looks distraught and is bleeding.
Authorities are investigating the incident. Daniela Buenrostro says she is okay and thanks her fans for their support.
She has not given more information
Daniela’s last update on Instagram was a photograph where she is sitting in a hospital. Although she said she wasn’t seriously hurt, she still had to be checked by doctors to rule out any danger.
Different accounts on TikTok and Twitter have been reporting what is happening with the Mexican influencer and her more than 8 million followers are waiting for her to give another update about her condition.