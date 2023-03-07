Previously unpublished photos of Clara Chía before she met Piqué.

People had mixed reactions to her appearance.

Is she more beautiful than Shakira?

Unpublished photos of Clara Chía! Over the last few months Clara Chía’s name has been on everyone’s lips because of her romance with the famous ex-soccer player. However, now we’ve got something new. Photos of Clara Chía lbefore she met Piqué have surfaced.

The girlfriend of former Barcelona defender, Gerard Piqué, once again finds herself in the middle of a scandal. Millions of people are now sharing their opinions about previously unpublished photos of her.

According to People en Español, photos of Clara Chia when she was a student have surfaced. It didn’t take long for them to go viral. She looks like a tender teenager without a care in the world.

Just a few years ago Clara Chía Martí couldn’t have imagined how famous and controversial she would be. Even more so, because she is considered to be the one who broke up Shakira and Gerard Piqué.