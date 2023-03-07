Photos of Clara Chía before she met Piqué! (PHOTOS)
Previously unpublished photos of Clara Chía before she met Piqué. People had mixed reactions to her appearance. Is she more beautiful than Shakira?
Unpublished photos of Clara Chía! Over the last few months Clara Chía’s name has been on everyone’s lips because of her romance with the famous ex-soccer player. However, now we’ve got something new. Photos of Clara Chía lbefore she met Piqué have surfaced.
The girlfriend of former Barcelona defender, Gerard Piqué, once again finds herself in the middle of a scandal. Millions of people are now sharing their opinions about previously unpublished photos of her.
According to People en Español, photos of Clara Chia when she was a student have surfaced. It didn’t take long for them to go viral. She looks like a tender teenager without a care in the world.
Just a few years ago Clara Chía Martí couldn’t have imagined how famous and controversial she would be. Even more so, because she is considered to be the one who broke up Shakira and Gerard Piqué.
There are numerous social media accounts dedicated to Clara Chía
Despite the large amount of criticism that Clara has received in recent months, she has a number of fans and supporters. There are numerous fan accounts dedicated to the Spaniard on social media.
One of these accounts recently shared photos of the advertising and public relations student before she began working at Kosmos, the company owned by Gerard Piqué.
Clara Chía in 2019
Twitter account @ClaGerFans posted the surprising photos and went on to confirm some suspicions about the current girlfriend of the president of the Kings League on Twitch.
“BEAUTIFUL! How beautiful does white look on the girl Clara! Clara Chía, year 2019,” reads the description of the photo of the gorgeous young woman.
Clara Chía during the pandemic
Finally, the same account posted another photo of Clara during her student days. Wearing glasses and braids, she’s participating in a virtual class during the pandemic in May 2020.
”The smile and look of a super cute and studious girl! Clara Chia in a virtual class, in the middle of a pandemic worldwide, May 2020,″ reads the description.