Alexa Grasso becomes the first Mexican to win the UFC.

She won the 285 Flyweight Championship.

The Mexican fighter defeated Valentina Shevchenko. Alexa Grasso wins UFC title. At 29, Grasso became the first Mexican to win the UFC 285 Flyweight Championship, defeating her opponent Valentina Shevchenko. The Mexican fighter immediately expressed her joy at achieving this victory. Grasso, originally from Guadalajara, did not hesitate to thank the public for their support on social media, pointing out her excitement at the international victory. Stars like Brandon Moreno, Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal were watching the fight and rooting for Alexa Grasso. ALEXA GRASSO WINS UFC CHAMPIONSHIP Alexa Grasso became the first Mexican to win the 285 Flyweight Championship title. In a challenging encounter with 34-year-old Valentina Shevchenko, Grasso demonstrated her mastery of the fight, seizing the opportunity to beat her opponent with great skill and causing a sensation at UFC. Sixth-ranked Alexa Grasso (16-3) of Mexico beat champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) of Kyrgyzstan for 4:34 in the fourth round to capture the belt, according to The Associated Press. Moments where the woman from Jalisco handily subdued Shevchenko are going viral on social media.

Did she take advantage of Shevchenko’s mistake? Shevchenko, 34, had won her previous eight title matches and was in control of the title through three rounds, dictating the action and repeatedly dropping Grasso, The Associated Press reported. The video shows the tension between the two fighters. Likewise, you can see how Grasso took Shevchenko to the canvas at the end of the quarter when the now ex-champion looked for a kick back. Then Grasso, 29, put Shevchenko in a position where she was forced to surrender, the AP noted. After the victory, the young woman spoke to the media.

“I feel like this is a dream” Shevchenko said she wanted a rematch, but UFC president Dana White said she wasn’t sure it would happen. Grasso said that it was a dream come true for her to win the title and she is happy to have taken the third belt to Mexico. “I feel like this is a dream. I have dreamed of this moment,” Grasso told the media, according to the AP. The young woman from Guadalajara became the first Mexican woman to hold this title and pointed out that she underwent “a lot of training.”

Alex Grasso wins UFC championship The UFC has three Mexican champions, which is a record since no other country has achieved that. Through tears, Alexa Grasso said that she is happy to have won the title and to be able to celebrate with her family. She also thanked her fans and her parents. “Well, I’m very happy, very happy. I worked very hard for this moment, for this opportunity and it was achieved. (…) Well, I said, ‘Wow.’ I entered that position a lot. It is my commitment to be a truly complete athlete,” said the new champion.