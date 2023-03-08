Cristiano Ronaldo is insulted by a fan.

He is compared to Messi as he walks of the field.

Does he already have haters in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo insulted by a fan after a match! People have been paying attention to Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo since he signed a contract with his new Al Nassr team in Saudi Arabia. He has been heavily criticized for joining a league some say is inferior to the European ones where he previously played.

It should be remembered that in the last ceremony where the best footballers of the year are awarded, the Portuguese star did not even appear in the top 11 or in the list of nominees for the award, like current world champion Lionel Messi.

Now a new controversy has arisen for the man who was once considered the best in the world. At the end of last Saturday’s match where CR7 won a victory against Al Batin a fan intercepted him on his way to the locker room.

In the tunnel on the way to the locker rooms, a spectator appeared in front of the footballer just to remind him of the superiority of Argentine star, Lionel Messi. However, what really surprised people was CR7’s response when he was compared to #10 on the Argentine National Team.