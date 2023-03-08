Was Cristiano Ronaldo insulted by a fan in Saudi Arabia because of Messi? (VIDEO)
Cristiano Ronaldo explodes at a fan. They remind him of Messi at the end of a game. Do you already have haters in Arabia?
- Cristiano Ronaldo is insulted by a fan.
- He is compared to Messi as he walks of the field.
- Does he already have haters in Saudi Arabia?
Cristiano Ronaldo insulted by a fan after a match! People have been paying attention to Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo since he signed a contract with his new Al Nassr team in Saudi Arabia. He has been heavily criticized for joining a league some say is inferior to the European ones where he previously played.
It should be remembered that in the last ceremony where the best footballers of the year are awarded, the Portuguese star did not even appear in the top 11 or in the list of nominees for the award, like current world champion Lionel Messi.
Cristiano Ronaldo is insulted by a fan
Now a new controversy has arisen for the man who was once considered the best in the world. At the end of last Saturday’s match where CR7 won a victory against Al Batin a fan intercepted him on his way to the locker room.
In the tunnel on the way to the locker rooms, a spectator appeared in front of the footballer just to remind him of the superiority of Argentine star, Lionel Messi. However, what really surprised people was CR7’s response when he was compared to #10 on the Argentine National Team.
Was Ronaldo bothered by being compared to Messi?
The video where a kid yells, “Messi is much better” at Ronaldo has gone viral on social media. It happened when the star was heading to the locker room after an important victory with his club, according to Fox Sports.
However, the former Real Madrid player’s reaction surprised everyone since, instead of being upset about his hater’s comment, he simply shook his head and said, “It was an easy game, it was an easy game.” He barely seemed to notice the fan.
Ronaldo’s passage through Saudi Arabia
It is worth mentioning that fans were annoyed because Ronaldo’s last match was not entirely pleasant — despite the 3-1 victory, it was not a good game overall. Al Nassr won the game thanks to the fact that they took advantage of the referee’s compensation time.
Several edited videos have appeared where Ronaldo supposedly lashes out at the fan but a Twitter user posted a video clarifying what happened. “Kid : Messi is better than you ! Ronaldo: It’s an easy match, it’s an easy match Cristiano Ronaldo responded like this, don’t let any media or person brainwash you he said otherwise after Al Nassr vs Al Batin.”
CR7’s first solo achievement
Not everything is bad news for CR7 since, on an individual level, Cristiano has achieved his first recognition since his debut in Saudi Arabia. In the last game the Portuguese star was chosen as the Player of the Month in the Saudi Pro League.
This was thanks to the fact that he has achieved a total of eight goals and two assists in February. “Goal on his debut, two assists, hat-trick and super hat-trick. Cristiano Ronaldo is the February player in the Saudi Professional League,” the competition posted on social media.