New direct payments between $1,827 and $4,555 in the US

Direct payments are going out this month.

Checks for up to $4,555 are on the way.

Who is eligible for this direct payment?

Good news for your pocketbook. A direct payment for up to $4,555 will be going out this month. We’ll tell you who is eligible to receive this generous check.

Undoubtedly, many people’s finances have been directly affected by inflation and the high costs of basic household good, not to mention COVID-19. As unemployment rises, it’s harder for people to find good jobs.

Direct payments between $1,857 and $4,555

The new cost of living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security increased by 8.7% at the beginning of 2023. This means that the elderly will receive higher monthly benefits than previous years. This Wednesday the first Social Security payment increase of 2023 will occur.

Payments will increase by $140 on average, reaching $1,827. This new benefit increase for seniors is the largest in 40 years. Supplemental Security Income recipients should have received their first check reflecting the new COLA adjustments after December 30. Filed Under: Social Security payments