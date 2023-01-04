New universal basic income program for US residents.

The deadline to apply for $200-$400 payments is approaching.

Many Americans' finances have been affected by the rising costs of basic household products. Families have found themselves dealing with unemployment and over time they have been able to apply for financial aid programs through the government. The final days are approaching for residents of Massachusetts to apply for monthly payments from $200 to $400. Not everyone is eligible for Chelsea Eats, an universal basic income program.

Who is eligible? Hundreds of applicants can qualify to receive up to $400 per month. These monthly payments aim to help needy residents offset high energy costs and inflation during the winter months, The Sun reported. To qualify, Chelsea, Massachusetts residents must submit an application online no later than 12:00 pm Friday, January 6. Their income must be at or below 30% of the median from the area so a single person household must earn up to $29,450, a family of three up to $33,650, and a family of four up to $37,850.

The deadline to apply for the payments The monthly benefit will also depend on the size of the family. For example, single person households will receive $200, two-person households will receive $300 and households with three or more will receive $400 per month. People selected to receive the prepaid cards in the amount they qualify for will be put in a "weighted" lottery. It is important to note that those who were selected in the previous round will not be able to apply again, according to The Sun. Now you know that you have until January 6 to send in your application.