Who will get lucky? Mega Millions reaches its second highest jackpot

A great opportunity for millions in the US.

The Mega Millions reaches its second-highest jackpot.

Who will win the money? A few days after the start of 2023, it seems that millions have a chance to change their lives thanks to the lottery. Who will be the lucky winner? Mega Millions reaches its second highest jackpot. According to The Associated Press, the Mega Millions lottery prize rose again to an incredible estimated jackpot of $1.350 million after no one won the last draw. Tuesday’s winning combination was: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 with the Gold Mega Ball 9. Mega Millions accumulates its second highest jackpot The jackpot for this coming Friday’s draw will once again be historic for the Mega Millions communications team, in a statement they released early Wednesday morning. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, director of the Ohio Lottery and CEO of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the note.

The new jackpot will be through a 29-year annuity Only one other Mega Millions drawing had a higher jackpot: One ticket won $1.53 billion in South Carolina in 2018, Mega Millions said. The highest prize awarded by the lottery in the United States to date was the $2.04 billion won by a single Powerball ticket sold in California in November. The new jackpot will only go to a winner who chooses to be paid via an annuity over 29 years. Almost all the winners opt for an immediate payment despite the fact that it is lower. For Friday’s drawing it would be an estimated $707.9 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington DC and the Virgin Islands There have been at least 25 draws within three months since the last time a player got the winning combination. Despite the extremely low odds of winning (1 in 302.6 million) players continue to buy tickets as the jackpot grows. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands, so millions of people in the United States do not lose faith that they are one of the lucky ones to get their hands on the juicy number.

How to participate in this lottery? If you still haven’t played the lottery, you can get all the information at MegaMillions.com. Five white balls are drawn from a set numbered from 1 to 70. A golden Mega Ball is then drawn from a set numbered 1 to 25. You win if the numbers in a row on your ticket match the numbers on the balls drawn on that date. There are nine ways to win a prize, anywhere from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money keeps increasing. The overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.