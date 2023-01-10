New one-time payments of up to $1,500 for New Jersey residents.

Good news to start the week! Financial aid continues to flow and on this occasion it has been revealed that millions of people could qualify for $1,500 payments. More help for American families is on the way.

The economic crisis is getting worse, which is why state and local governments are creating programs to help families with extra income to address inflation so they can recover from the ravages that COVID-19 left behind. Millions of Americans have until the end of this month to apply for a one-time direct payment of $1500. The ANCHOR property tax relief program provides more than $2 billion in aid for both homeowners and renters.

New Jersey’s Affordable Communities plan for homeowners and renters, aims to provide residents with help in the form of tax rebates. According to The Sun, New Jersey residents can submit their applications online, but they must do so before January 31.

It is important to note that the date was extended since it had been announced that December 30 would be the last day to apply. New Jersey residents who owned a house or rented a property on October 1, 2019 can apply. Payments will be sent by direct deposit starting in late spring, according to the Sun. Filed Under: $1500 tax rebate