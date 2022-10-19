Paparazzi catches Paulina Rubio pooping on the beach!

“She likes to leave a mark.”

Paulina Rubio is caught pooping on the beach.

While some defend her, other people make fun of the Mexican singer. Unbelievable! Mexican singer Paulina Rubio’s name continues to be on everyone’s lips, but this time it’s not because of her disagreements with the fathers of her children, but because she was caught by paparazzi in Spain ‘doing her business’ on the beach. The Fiesta program shared images of The Golden Girl defecating and cleaning herself with some stones that she found. It should be remembered that it is not the first time that the former member of the musical group Timbiriche has been caught in a compromising situation. Several years ago she herself shared an image of herself on social media, urinating on a yacht. What few knew, and she herself revealed, was that a photographer was trying to extort her so she beat him to the punch. Paulina Rubio pooping at the beach On that occasion, Yo no soy esa mujer, Y yo sigo aquí and El último adiós singer wrote the following message on her official Twitter account to accompany that unexpected image: “The last extortion attempt by the paparazzi, a woman goes to the bathroom in the sea. What is it worth? I say nothing.” She was just surprised again. On this occasion, Paulina Rubio was enjoying a relaxing time with her friends when she felt the need to move a few yards away to relieve herself, never imagining that a photographer was prowling around. The reactions on social media were immediate, some calling her the worst and others defending her.

“What many of us do in private, she does on the beach” Without a doubt, the strongest attacks came from this Spanish program: “What many of us do in private, she does on the beach in full view of everyone. She moves away from the shore and between several rocks, Paulina crouches down, Paulina leans and Paulina, finally, poops. Paulina doesn’t think about it and that is why the Mexican singer has not been able to withstand the squeeze and she has had to go straight to the throne.” “But be careful, because we see her with stones in her hand, stones that she uses to clean herself and that we hope she has not taken as a souvenir.” As of the writing of this article, The Golden Girl has not offered her version of the events. (Filed as: Paulina Rubio pooping on the beach)

While some attack Paulina Rubio, others defend her Images of Paulina Rubio taking care of business on the beach were aired on De Primera Mano from Image Entertainment, so internet users were quick to weigh in: "One would think that since they have money they go on vacation to places with a bathroom." "Poor Paulina." "I suppose the paparazzi doesn't defecate." "We all suffer from physiological needs at some point, regardless of who it is, it is a function of the human body." "Cleaning herself with some stones?" "The strange thing is that she cleaned herself with stones." (TO SEE THE VIDEO, CLICK HERE)

One of the most difficult years Paulina Rubio’s life On July 2, 2022, renowned actress Susana Dosamantes unfortunately died as a result of the pancreatic cancer that she had battled for several months and for which she was undergoing intense treatment. The artist was very close to her daughter Paulina Rubio, who reported her death on social media. “With my heart in my hand and deep pain I want to inform you that my mother, the beautiful Susana Dosamantes, today begins a new cycle, in total peace and surrounded by her family. My example of life, a being of light, a strong woman, today joins eternal life. We greatly appreciate the doctors, nurses and all the hospital staff for taking such professional care of my angel. We infinitely appreciate your understanding and respect in this difficult time. We ask for privacy for her family and friends.”